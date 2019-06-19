As part of its global efforts to support innovation around the world to enable human progress, Dell Technologies in partnership with Learning Links Foundation today announced the launch of Community Tinkering Lab across three locations (Bangalore, Pune and New Delhi) in India.

The Community Tinkering Hubs (CTH) have been inspired by the Atal Tinkering Laboratories set up in schools by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Government of India. The Community Hubs will cultivate a collaborative, learning-centred environment where members belonging to different parts of the community can work with each other leveraging their shared knowledge and creativity with the resources provided.

The objective of establishing Community Tinkering Hubs is to promote and strengthen the joy of informal, experiential learning through technology and bridge the digital divide among communities. These Hubs aim to inspire and encourage community participation, promote the horizontal exchange of knowledge and provide community members with easy access to resources to learn.

To ensure maximum accessibility, the location of the CTH has been chosen in consultation with local wards and authorities. As mobilization is key to make the initiative meet its objective of collaboration among different members of the community, awareness campaigns and drives are to be launched soon. The CTH will be open to those who aim to leverage on their passion to develop solutions to community issues and engage in self-learning activities that focus on problem solving and innovation.

Alok Ohrie, President & MD, India Commercial, Dell Technologies said, “Dell believes access to innovation isn't a luxury, but a need. We have always thought of innovation as the driver for human progress. At Dell, we are passionate about making a difference to the world through a technology-led approach balancing social inclusion, innovation and entrepreneurship. We have to put our energies and resources in today’s youth to prepare them for a better-computerized future. We are excited to launch the labs, equipped with Dell’s technology to provide everyone to develop solutions to solve community issues and foster a culture of innovation at a grass root level. We look forward to a journey creating more innovators and entrepreneurs powering the New India.”

Ms. Nuriya Ansari, Managing Partner, Learning Links Foundation said, “LLF believes that there is an innovator in all of us and the world needs more dreamers, doers and Innovators. We are on a mission to provide platforms that bring schools and communities together to create new aspirations and new ideas. Community Tinkering Hubs is one such initiative."

