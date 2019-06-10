CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company, announced it has won the ‘Digital Company of the Year 2019’ at the recently concluded BTVI Business Leader of the Year Awards. The company was recognized for its innovation in digital customer experience and IT operations leveraging cognitive technologies that enable brands to deliver agility, speed, and control across customer interactions and diverse IT ecosystems.



CSS Corp’s digital solutions are built to simplify customer interactions and business operations through the implementation of AI capabilities and advanced statistical models. In a customer support ecosystem, the cognitive CX platform helps reorient organizations to adopt agile and contextual strategies that proactively assess conditions, analyze problems, and recommend solutions to drive omnichannel customer engagement. In an IT operations ecosystem, CSS Corp’s intelligent automation solutions help in dynamically and proactively monitor and manage IT infrastructure, maximizing up time. CSS Corp also helps organizations modernize their legacy applications leveraging cloud technologies. It provides a unique services value proposition that blends digital technologies with services to drive outcomes for its customers.



Speaking about the win, Manish Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, CSS Corp said, “Our deep-rooted customer-centric approach has helped us build a progressive and agile solution portfolio that elevates the customer experience. Our cognitive capabilities have been instrumental in transforming CX and IT operations for organizations across industries. We are delighted to be recognized for our innovation and are committed to maintaining our investments towards building a nimble delivery ecosystem that leverages best-in-class people, digitally mature processes and next-generation technologies that mobilize organizations to deliver stellar customer experiences.”

CSS Corp is a new age IT services and technology support company that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence, automation, analytics, cloud, and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of over 6000 technology professionals across 18 global locations is passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed. For more information, please visit www.csscorp.com.

