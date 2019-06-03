Crossway Hotels and Resorts
Crossway Hotels and Resorts was awarded the MOST PROMISING HOTEL CHAIN at the recently concluded INDIA TRAVEL AWARDS SOUTH 2019. The award recognises the successful launch of its brand with its perfect balance of product and service delivery. Crossway Hotel group manages six hotels within its first year of operation and around 10 hotels under development.
Crossway brands have Crossway HUB, Crossway Metro, Crossway Signature under its portfolio which ranges from economy, midscale/upscale and luxury offerings.
Lifotel is an alcohol-free lifestyle brand offering hotels and resorts across key destinations with Wellness as it prime focus. Lifotel Suites brand operates serviced apartments, residences and Villas under its brand.
For more information, please visit www.crosswayhotels.com; www.lifotel.com
Yangya Prakash Chandran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Crossway Hotels and Resorts, ,+91-9789877770
Divya M,
|Image Caption : Yangya Prakash Chandran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Crossway Hotels and Resorts with the award of the Most Promising Hotel Chain at the India Travel Awards South 2019
