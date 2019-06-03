Crossway Hotels and Resorts was awarded the MOST PROMISING HOTEL CHAIN at the recently concluded INDIA TRAVEL AWARDS SOUTH 2019. The award recognises the successful launch of its brand with its perfect balance of product and service delivery. Crossway Hotel group manages six hotels within its first year of operation and around 10 hotels under development.



Yangya Prakash Chandran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer said, “We are delighted to receive such an honor and recognition just after our first year of operations. We are really humbled by the fact that our brand has been well accepted and patronised by the Hotel owners and our customers. Our aim is to take this momentum not only across India but also to Middle East and South East Asia.”



This high profile event was well attended by several industry leaders which saw celebrations in excellence in performance in the travel industry. The winners of the award where determined by the votes which saw some strict parameters.



Crossway Hotels and Resorts has developed a good portfolio of brands which includes Crossway and Lifotel. Lifotel is an alcohol-free life style brand and Crossway offers something from economy, midscale, upscale and signature luxury offerings under its branding.



Crossway Hotels and Resorts will be commencing its international operations from Dubai, UAE and aims at increasing its management portfolio across the middle east and South Asia.

About Crossway Hotels and Resorts



Crossway Hotels and Resorts was established to redefine the paradigm of hospitality and service culture. Crossway Hotels and Resorts have two major brands Crossway and Lifotel.

Crossway brands have Crossway HUB, Crossway Metro, Crossway Signature under its portfolio which ranges from economy, midscale/upscale and luxury offerings.

Lifotel is an alcohol-free lifestyle brand offering hotels and resorts across key destinations with Wellness as it prime focus. Lifotel Suites brand operates serviced apartments, residences and Villas under its brand.

For more information, please visit www.crosswayhotels.com; www.lifotel.com