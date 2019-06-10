The new crop of students for 2019 is ready to enter the medical profession. With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options medical institutes in India and abroad.

As a golden opportunity for the students seeking medical education in Russia, Annual Russian Education Fair 2019 (June edition) was organized today at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. The education fair is organized by Rus Education (a pioneer in the field of medical admission guidance from past 25 years) in collaboration with Russian Center for Science and Culture (RCSC), Cultural Department of the Russian Federation in India, in various cities across the Nation.

In the inaugural address by Fyodor Rozovsky, Director RCSC, he said, “We are privileged to host this June Edition of Russian Education Fair 2019 in collaboration with the Russian Center for Science & Culture (RCSC).” He also talked about how Russia is the best destination for aspiring medical students.

While interacting with students and their parents Chief Guest Admiral R K Dhowan, former Chief of Naval Staff took queries of anxious parents who wanted to know about the weather, culture and support from Ministry of External Affairs.

Admiral RK Dhowan assured parents about the safety of their ward and how the Ministry of External Affairs offers support to Indian students in a foreign land.

About the Russian Education Fair

This fair is exclusively organized to facilitate the Indian students, who are looking forward to pursuing their Higher Education in Russia in the field of Medicine, Engineering, and Aviation with a special focus on Medical Universities. All aspiring students will have the opportunity to seek FREE Career counselling from direct representatives of the Top Government Russian Universities and from our Expert Student Counselors.

Russian Education Fair will start its journey from Delhi but will also travel to 6 more locations such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Trivandrum, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Much more than just an education fair

The Russian education fair will be followed up by a Round Table Conference between RCSC Members, Russian Delegates (Universities’ Representatives) & Rus Education Team Members Today.

The Indo- Russian round table conference scheduled today was held successfully at the Russian embassy, New Delhi.



The prestigious conference was graced by dignitaries from both the nations.



Director AIIMS, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, Dean Sharda School of Medical Sciences and Research, Dean Academics Institute of Health Care Excellence and Principal and Director Alfalah Institute of Medical Sciences and Research were among the attendees



The Deputy Director Medical Education, Ministry of Health of Russia – A.I. Tarasenko (heading the conference)

The other top delegations, who will be attending the conference:

Professor Irina Koryukina- Rector and Professor at Perm State Medical University

Professor Igor Miroschnichenko, Rector of The Orenburg State Medical University

Professor Andreev Alexey, Rector of The Perm State Agro-Technological University

The Universities’ Representatives from Technical Universities of Russia like South Ural State University, Aviation Universities of Russia like Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI) and Management Universities like Moscow State Regional Universities.

About Rus Education

The services of Rus Education are not only restricted to Top Medical Universities of Russia but also the Top Technical Universities for Engineering courses, Top Aviation Universities and the Top Management Schools in Russia.