On the occasion of the Sensor+Test trade fair, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is expanding its sensor portfolio by a new family of AMR-based angle sensors. XENSIV™ TLE5109A16 products address the need for very precise, fast and yet cost-efficient angle measurement at the highest functional safety levels in automotive and industrial applications. These include position measurement in brushless DC motors for pumps, wipers or brakes, position measurements of valves, flaps or pedals and steering angle measurement.



The new devices are designed for 180° angle measurement but are also applicable for 360° measurement in motors with an even number of pole pairs. They are suitable for a broad range of magnetic fields, starting at 10 mT reaching up to more than 500 mT.



One specific benefit of the Infineon AMR technology is its high accuracy, typically reaching angle error values of only 0.1°. Especially at low magnetic fields between 10 and 20 mT, where usually the angle error significantly increases, XENSIV TLE5109A16 products outperform current solutions on the market by achieving angle errors as low as 0.2°. This enables cost-efficient system solutions as it allows customers to use less powerful and thus cheaper magnets.



XENSIV TLE5109A16 products are available as single and dual die versions, the latter suitable for ASIL D level safety applications. Infineon is offering the devices with two different supply voltage options: 3.3 V and 5 V. The sensors’ short start-up time of 40 to 70 µs outperforms the timings of comparable solutions available today. Furthermore, the sensors are suitable for high-speed applications with more than 30,000 rotations per minute.



The AMR-based TLE5109A16 family is complementing the already existing GMR-based TLE5009A16 and diverse TLE5309D products from Infineon. Identical pin-configuration and interfaces of all XENSIV TLE5x09 sensors inside a TDSO-16 package enable customers to switch from one to another product or product version very quickly and at low design-in efforts.



Availability

Infineon’s XENSIV TLE5109A16 products are now available on the market. Further information is available at www.infineon.com/angle-sensors.



Infineon at the Sensor+Test 2019

At the Sensor+Test 2019 trade fair (Nuremberg, 25 to 27 June 2019) Infineon shows its latest sensor solutions for smart vehicles, the smart home, smart industry and robotics as well as health and fitness applications. Infineon’s demos are presented at booth 429 in hall 1. Further information about Infineon at the trade fair is available at www.infineon.com/sensortest.