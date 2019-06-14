Like a good traveler, you booked your air ticket a long time ago. But at the last minute, there’s a change of plan, and you want to cancel the ticket. Typically, you would have had to lose a large chunk of the ticket fare as cancellation charges. Now, one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in India, Liberty General Insurance, in association with EaseMyTrip, brings you a Secure Travel, a Domestic Insurance Policy, that spells relief for millions of air travelers against flight ticket cancellation charges. You can now avoid losses on your trip cancellation by paying just a nominal amount when you book a ticket on EaseMyTrip.

Amit Jain, President, Personal Lines, Bancassurance & Affinity and Marketing, Liberty General Insurance Limited, said: “We are extremely upbeat about our association with EaseMyTrip.com. Being one of the leading online travel aggregators, EaseMyTrip helps us to increase the reach of our travel insurance product offerings to a large consumer base. By paying a nominal amount, customers will be able to get their flight cancellation fees (up to Rs 5,000) from Liberty General Insurance. This is an exclusive product which we believe will enable customers to make travel plans without any worries.”

Rikant Pitti, Co-Founder & COO, EaseMyTrip said: “Customers these days book their tickets well in advance, sometimes even two-three months before their actual date of journey. Also, since ticket prices are skyrocketing, many customers look for various offers and discounts while booking tickets. Sometimes they have to make last-minute cancellations because of a change in plans. It is then that they realise that they hardly get any refund. With this partnership, customers don’t have to worry and get a seamless and full refund.”

Claiming your flight ticket cancellation amount is easy. Just fill up a claim form and send it with the necessary documents to Liberty General Insurance, and the insurer will process the claim for cancellation in a hassle-free way.

Now, go ahead and plan all your travels without a worry, thanks to Liberty General Insurance’s Secure Travel product. If you want to change your travel plans, feel free to do so, because you will get your money back even if you cancel your ticket.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. is one of India’s fastest growing general insurance companies, offering a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial insurance products. The company has a partner network of about 4000+ hospitals and more than 2500+ partner garages to service its wide range of general insurance policies. The company’s products include car insurance, two-wheeler insurance, health insurance and personal accident insurance among others.

Disclaimers: