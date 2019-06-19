BizViz Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BDB), a leader in AI & Advanced Analytics, today announced a multi-faceted partnership with L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company to enable the next generation of data driven engineering solutions. LTTS’ extensive engineering expertise and intensive domain knowledge, combined with BDB’s acclaimed proficiency in AI based end-to-end Analytics will help customers across many industry verticals solve complex problems that span the intersection of engineering and business issues.



Global Engineering Organizations in Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automobile, Power Generation are looking to improve their Digital Quotient through Intelligent IoT integration. This can bring together brilliant machines, advanced analytics, and the people involved at work. On combining sensor derived data and people factors with big data analytics, IoT powered by AI can drive unprecedented levels of efficiency, productivity, and performance.

LTTS provides seamless Engineering Analytics to Global Enterprises by Guiding them on What Data to Collect, How to Collect, and How to utilize this data to build AI models that can help in eliminating machine downtime, revolutionize service support, enhance workforce productivity and engineer new revenue models. LTTS intends to integrate BDB platform into their AI based Solutions to provide Enterprises with Seamless Analytics in a manner that is simple, affordable, scalable and sustainable — especially leveraging the On-Premise Deployment and Edge Analytics Capabilities of BDB Platform.

“As companies across the globe are attempting to put together digital roadmaps, formulating a bespoke digital strategy is just as important as implementing and deploying the digitally enabled products and processes. This is where LTTS’ Digital Engineering CoE with specialized groups on Digital Advisory, Smart Manufacturing and Smart Products & Solutions will prove to be our customers’ greatest asset, as we will utilize BDB’s competencies in end-to-end AI & Analytics to provide a competitive advantage, radically improving both processes and products for our customers,” said Ashish Khushu, Chief Technology Officer, L&T Technology Services.



“Through this alliance, LTTS will leverage BDB’s AI and Analytics platform to deliver custom-made solutions to joint customers whereby the industry leading suite of engineering platforms and solutions from LTTS will now provide an unprecedented level of AI-maturity to enable smarter buildings, smarter factories, smarter products, and of course, smarter people,” he said.



Avin Jain, CEO, BDB said, “With its unique BI/AI platform BDB helps companies create their own Analytics Solutions to Serve their customers with Integrated Advanced Analytics to every type of Persona. BDB provides Governed Dashboards on Mobile with Integrated ML/AI outcomes and rich UI Interface to make it extremely simple for users to understand their Business KPIs and take appropriate decisions to deliver in optimal manner. The integrated analytics just brings the entire organization to the single version of the truth. As we are moving towards Industry 4.0, BDB has extended its platform services to IIOT space by providing MQTT, SCADA, OPC-UA connectors using its Server less Data Pipeline with integrated Data Quality Tool and Machine Learning Algorithms to provide Real-Time Analytics for Preventive Maintenance. Our collaboration with LTTS will now provide the industry specific expertise and deep domain knowledge that LTTS is renowned for, and enable us to together serve the most demanding digital needs of customers.”



About L&T Technology Services Limited

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,100 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of March 31, 2019. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com



About BDB

BDB is a leading AI based end-to-end Analytics Platform provider. It has Data Pipeline, Data Cleansing, ETL, Predictive, Deep Learning Workbench, Self-service BI, AI-driven Search, and Analytics Dashboards available on Cloud, On-premise on Any Device and can connect with any Real-time, Near Real-Time, Batch, Structured, Unstructured, IOT, Blockchain data Sources. With Gartner Peer Insights rank of 30 & many other recognitions by different Analytical Magazines, BDB makes it possible to give Advanced Analytics in every vertical. For more information please visit www.bdb.ai