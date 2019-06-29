Bajaj Finserv’s #OneLifeManyRoles is one of the digitally engaging initiatives by the company to appreciate the efforts and contribution of the medical fraternity and showcase their customized suite of financing options designed especially for them.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced a special campaign in honor of Doctor’s Day which will be celebrated on July 1, 2019. Through their latest digital campaign #OneLifeManyRoles which is on for a limited period during 28 June 2019 and 4 July 2019, Bajaj Finserv is celebrating and acknowledging the professional and personal journey of doctors.



Doctors can win prizes such as an assured Amazon Echo Dot and assured indemnity insurance of up to Rs.20 lakh once they avail a Loan for Doctors from Bajaj Finserv. This complements Bajaj Finserv’s exclusive range of customized financing options for doctors, which helps them fulfill their many roles and responsibilities, be it as a provider, caregiver, parent, counselor, innovator, or mentor without any hassles or compromise.



Doctors successfully don multiple roles and the financing options for Doctors charted by Bajaj Finserv are devised keeping in mind the multiple personal and profession-based requirements of doctors. Financing options from Bajaj Finserv are convenient with part prepayment options and are backed by user-friendly online account access to manage it all. The exclusive suite of loan for Doctors range from Personal loan for Doctors, Business Loan for Doctors, Home loan for Doctors and Loan Against Property for Doctors.



Under this umbrella of loan options, doctors can avail a personal or a business loan of up to Rs. 32 lakh. The Home loan for Doctors and the Loan Against Property for Doctors option enables them access of up to Rs. 2 crores of the loan amount. With multiple tasks to tick off their list, their finances need extra flexibility. Bajaj Finserv offers this via its Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Doctor’s SuperCard. Doctors can give their purchasing power a boost, access an interest-free emergency loan, make cash withdrawals without paying interest, earn reward points and get professional indemnity insurance of up to Rs.20 lakh Doctors can secure their future and plan for their retirement by investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits.



The #OneLifeManyRoles campaign encourages doctors to engage in a social media contest and win the technologically advanced Amazon Echo Dot. The contest is also open for all. Participants stand a chance to win attractive giveaways like Shoppers Stop vouchers, Amazon Echo Dot and Google Pixel 3 smartphones for them as well as their doctors. To participate in the contest and win exciting prizes, visit https://www.bajajfinserv.in/doctors-day/onelifemanyroles

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.



