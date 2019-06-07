Bajaj Finance Ltd, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, aims to further penetrate the health and wellness ecosystem of India by bringing back its successful #FitForLife campaign. Under the #FitForLife campaign, customers can avail hassle-free EMI options for a gamut of fitness and wellness products and treatments available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network. The campaign commences from June 6th just ahead of Global Wellness Day and will go on till June 17th.



Lifecare Finance from Bajaj Finserv is principally focused on helping its customers to receive quality medical and wellness treatments without worrying about their finances. Bajaj Finserv has now extended the Lifecare Financing roster to more than 174 treatments and has increased its reach to over 2700 partners (clinics and hospitals) in more than 40 cities across India.



Customers can now seamlessly convert their medical and wellness bills, into instant loans ranging from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 4.5 lakhs with the facility to pay through the Bajaj Finserv EMI facility.



Under this campaign, customers can avail easy EMIs on products and treatments like gym memberships, cycles, cosmetic surgeries, spa treatments, air, and water purifiers, slimming treatments, etc. along with other special offers from the partner clinics.



Offers during #FitForLife campaign are available for existing and new customers of Bajaj Finserv. Customers with the Bajaj Finserv EMI card could walk into any of the company’s partner clinics/hospitals and simply swipe their card to avail the treatments. Customers without the Bajaj Finserv EMI card could simply connect with the company’s representative at the medical center and get instant approvals by providing the relevant KYC documents.



Moreover, Bajaj Finserv also offers Flexible EMI Tenor to the patients who can choose the repayment options depending on their liquidity. After paying their first EMI, patients also get the option to foreclose their loan at any time without having to pay any additional foreclosure charges. The Bajaj Finserv EMI option comes without any extra charges, no hidden costs and most importantly, easy payment options. For more details, visit: http://bit.ly/2ZalQns

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB’ with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



