Zoomcar has completed six years into promoting self-drive and shared mobility solutions in India. On its 6th year anniversary, it has come up with a ground-breaking new offer to usher the country into a wave of shared mobility services. Under its new ‘LoveYouBack’ Sale, Zoomcar is giving 100% OFF on all self-drive bookings made on 29-30-31st May for booking period from 8th June to 25th Nov. Which means users get the ride for FREE. Apart from the whopping 100% OFF, the cornerstone of the sale event is the fact that customers get to avail the offer with ZERO Cancellation charges! Which basically immunes them against any kind of loss even if they do advance booking for any period between June’19 to Nov’19 but then cancel it owing to change of plans.



Apart from Zoomcar's gigantic offer, Free Flight Vouchers from Paytm Flights and Experiential Holiday Vouchers from Club Mahindra are up for grab. Not only that, there's an assured discount hamper of INR 10,000/- from partners like OYO, Flipkart, Titan, Cleartrip and Paytm on every booking.



Commenting on the latest development, Greg Moran, Founder & CEO, Zoomcar, said, “Six years really fly! For Zoomcar, it's been an incredible journey since we pioneered the concept of self-drive rentals in India. From our first city in 2013 to our 47th city in 2019, we've served over 7 million transactions. Nearly 5 million individuals have experienced a Zoomcar over this time. Simply put, this journey wouldn't have been possible without our esteemed customer base. To help show our appreciation, we're giving back a healthy dose of self-drive love in the form of a special anniversary sale to commemorate 6 years on the road. From May 29-31st, we're opening up our vast inventory ever to self-drive enthusiasts to avail 100% OFF on every car booking they make for the booking period between 8th June till 25th Nov, a once in a generation offers across the board.”

About Zoomcar



Zoomcar holds the distinction of being India’s first self-drive mobility platform, with the introduction of car sharing services in 2013 and today is the market leader in the self-drive space with over 7000 cars in its fleet. With a strong focus on the mobile experience, Zoomcar allows users to rent cars by the hour, day, week, or month. Headquartered in Bangalore, Zoomcar is over 250 people strong and operates in nearly 45 cities across India. In 2017, Zoomcar introduced India’s first peer2peer based marketplace for cars with the launch of ZAP Subscribe. In February 2018, Zoomcar inaugurated India’s first car subscription program under the ZAP umbrella.