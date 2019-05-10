WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP India, bagged its first regional/APAC win at the Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2019 held in Malaysia. At the prestigious awards, the Foundation was awarded in the categories of ‘Best CSR Practices’ and ‘Innovations in CSR Practices’ recognising WPP Foundation’s contribution towards society through its Education to Livelihood Program ( E2L).

On winning the prestigious award, Rama Iyer, Head, WPP Foundation, said, “Our flagship Education to Livelihood Program (E2L) has been conceptualised taking an innovative approach to address two of the biggest challenges faced by marginalised segments of society, education and livelihood. Since inception, the WPP Foundation is committed to making Indian youth future ready by providing them holistic educational opportunities. We are delighted to win this prestigious award, which is a testimony of our efforts as we continue on our journey to change the lives of the unprivileged youth.”

The Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2019 drew participation from over 185 eminent companies and Foundations across Asia-Pacific countries, including Indian organisations like Wipro and Mahindra Finance. As a part of the selection process, the participants underwent a rigorous evaluation process comprising of three-rounds assessment led by an academic council, executive council and secondary research.

The WPP Foundation envisions to lead underserved youth in India from improving their learning outcomes to helping them make informed livelihood choices. The Foundation focuses on three key areas—improving learning outcomes, enhancing work readiness and addressing deep-rooted social norms. Since launch, the Foundation has worked with almost 20,000 children from urban slum communities across 10 schools in the cities of Mumbai and Delhi. All our children are first-generation learners.

WPP is a creative transformation company that builds better futures for its clients through the integrated services of communications, experience, commerce and technology. WPP India launched the WPP India CSR Foundation in 2015.

Founded in 2015, the WPP India CSR Foundation strives to bring about a social change through its flagship Education to Livelihood program(E2L). Addressing key focus areas—retention in school, poor learning outcomes, work skilling and deep-rooted social norms, the E2L program has been providing interventions and resources to 20,000 first-generation learners from 11- 18 years. Currently, the program is running successfully in 10 underserved government aided schools across the Mumbai and Delhi-NCR region. Through strategic partnerships with best-of-breed social organizations, the E2L program takes an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation.

The foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates among the youth confidence, gender equality and the mindset and habits to be livelihood ready through counselling, sport, dance and music.

To ensure retention among the youth they support, they provide access to health education and health services.

In a remarkably short span, the E2L program has been able to

Help over 70% children secure their future through employment or higher education

Reduce dropout rates to less than 5%

Initiate better health standards

Double the ability of coding

Reduce gender discrimination

Increase literacy & numeracy

Increase confidence levels

As a testimony of its sustained efforts to drive positive social impact, WPP Foundation has been recognised with eminent awards including Special Category Award for Livelihood at India International CSR Awards, 2018, Award for Best Business Campaign and Communication in CSR at the National Excellence in CSR Congress and Awards, 2018, Award for the Best CSR Impact Initiative at the National Excellence in CSR Congress and Awards, 2018 and National Recognition for Excellence in CSR at the 5th NHRDN-BIMTECH CSR Summit, 2018. They also won a Special Commendation at the Golden Peacock Awards for CSR in January 2019 as well as Women CSR Leadership Award at ET Now CSR Awards 2019.