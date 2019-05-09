When it comes to comfort and everyday style, Walkaroo from U4ic (Euphoric) International, a VKC group company is the perfect footwear choice for all. Adding a new milestone to the brand, the company today announced a refreshed brand identity with an attitude and stature that builds preference for the brand amongst the young generation. Aamir Khan, one of the biggest superstars in the world today has been signed up as Walkaroo’s new brand ambassador.



The brand campaign ‘Be Restless’ brings alive restlessness showcased by infinity chasers or millennials with hunger for more – for whom goals are like stars in the sky, forever moving and countless. Aamir Khan will be seen in the TVC campaign who effectively epitomizes this idea and continuously strives to achieve new milestones in his career path.



Walkaroo as a footwear brand was conceived and launched in 2013 to embrace the joy of walking. A high-quality footwear brand that caters to all, with an attractive range of footwear at competitive prices. The brand, with introduction of new categories offers footwear choices from sports shoes, lifestyle shoes, casual shoes, sandals, loafers and flip flops for men, women and children.



Reflecting upon Walkaroo’s latest announcement, Mr. Noushad Veluthedath, Managing Director commented, “We are excited to bring on board Aamir Khan as the brand ambassador as his personality completely resonates with the brand ethos. Aamir Khan is known as a perfectionist and has high regard across the country and beyond. We know that he continuously strives to achieve new milestones and thus would be a perfect fit for our brand.” Going forward with this association, our plan is to create a steadfast brand presence by delivering a lasting experience for our consumers.”



Commenting on this association, Aamir Khan said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Walkaroo’s journey of making youth across India move ahead confidently and comfortably.”



Aamir Khan will be unveiled as the brand ambassador through the release of a TVC featuring him across Indian TV and digital channels.



The Sports Shoes being introduced by Walkaroo is characterised by a range of products that move in tandem with market trends but with superior & attractive features. The lightweight, stretchable dual tone knitted upper in sports shoes offers not only premium looks but also enhanced breathability to minimise sweat irritations. The rubberised EVA soles in the Shoes are designed for better grip. The range of Lifestyle shoes from Walkaroo have also found higher acceptance in market because of its flexible rubber outsoles and improved abrasion resistance. The encapsulated footbed technology in its select range is yet another cutting-edge design aspect that gives products from Walkaroo an extra appeal and higher comfort. The current level of consumer acceptance indicates that Walkaroo as a brand is well poised to establish itself as a leading footwear brand in India.

About Walkaroo

Walkaroo was launched in the year 2013 introducing sports sandal through in-house manufacturing. Within the footwear industry, sports sandal launched by Walkaroo set the trend of aspirational products at affordable ranges for millennials. Later, the brand’s portfolio was supplemented with most comfortable flip flops and shoes which includes sports, half shoes, and belly shoes. As a brand which offered, competitively priced products with enduring quality and ready availability across markets has helped Walkaroo to grow the business to around 500 Cr mark in less than 5 years.

To find more follow this link: http://www.walkaroo.in/