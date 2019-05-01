ValueMomentum
ValueMomentum, Inc., a leading provider of software and services to Insurance, Healthcare and Financial Services firms, today announced unprecedented 31% growth in overall business for its fiscal year ending March 31st, 2019. Growth was led by digital transformation, cloud adoption, data modernization and core transformation projects at existing and new clients. Notably, clients increasingly entrusted ValueMomentum with end-to-end digital initiatives, including engagement on one end and automation on the other. ValueMomentum’s team grew to approximately 2,500 associates during this period.
ValueMomentum reorganized its team last year to bring sharper focus on its offerings, with a charter to drive increased speed & value to our clients. This reorganization allowed further specialization and the development of targeted solutions for ValueMomentum’s Insurance, Banking & Healthcare markets to drive momentum to our clients’ digital, data & core transformation initiatives.
“Our business model as a specialist providing industry-focused IT services and solutions to the verticals we compete in has played a pivotal role in ValueMomentum’s accelerated growth,” said Kalyan Kodali, ValueMomentum’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our deep industry experience & technical expertise, and more importantly, our relentless focus on providing the attention and care to each client to ensure they achieve their business goals, together enable us to form deep and lasting partnerships with our clients.”
Going into 2019, ValueMomentum plans to continue its investment in industry-focused R&D efforts and employee development. The company is hyper focused on advancing the knowledge and skills of its team to deliver value and drive momentum to all existing, new and potential customers in Insurance, Healthcare and Financial Services.
ValueMomentum provides software and services to Insurance, Healthcare & Financial Services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company’s track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers’ business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com/.
