What started off last week when His Highness Shiekh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Honorable Minister of Tolerance, pre-launched Gray Matter's premium coffee-table book 'The Indian Super 100 – Volume 3', featuring the next generation of business leaders and young professionals from India in the Middle East and Africa, saw it's official launch on Sunday evening at The Waldorf Astoria – Dubai Palm Jumeirah, in one of the largest gatherings of the highest net worth business leaders from the Indian diaspora in the region. The young and dynamic IIT, ISB Alumni and Consul General of India to the UAE His Excellency Mr. Vipul did the honors, ably supported by corporate icons Mr. Rizwan Sajan and Mr. Vasu Shroff. Praising the publishers Biju Ninan and Linda Grönnevik Ninan for compiling the hundred success stories that the book encapsulated, The Consul General said, "These efforts of Gray Matter will motivate and inspire generations of entrepreneurship." He also recalled the first volume of the series released by The External Affairs Minister of India Her Excellency Smt. Sushma Swaraj during her visit to the UAE in 2014. Industry leaders Mr. Paras Shahdadpuri and Mr. Raju Menon addressed the gathering of business leaders while Mr. Peter Farington and Dr. Pratistha Singh spoke about the importance of preserving nature while economies thrive.



One of the highlights of the evening was the recognition and respect paid by the Next Gen to the First Gen leaders. This act of recognition caused a nostalgic throwback to more than half a century ago, when the Rupee was an accepted currency in the Middle East and the adventurous from India could board a ship and just walk ashore on reaching the ports of the desert kingdom. The more enterprising among those adventurers, ventured into entrepreneurship instead of employment and worked hard to establish institutions of repute that stood the test of time, generated revenue and offered employment. That was the first generation.



The second volume features one hundred women entrepreneurs who grew along with the changing traditions of a village around a creek that became a megapolis and a global destination for art, design and education, apart from leading roles in the commerce, shipping and energy sectors, the highlight of the book was the Foreword written by Her Highness Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the then Minister of Tolerance.



The third volume being released now features the next generation of entrepreneurs and young professionals who reinforced the spirit of enterprise and adventure that the diaspora became famous for. This generation is unique in that they were mostly born and brought up in the UAE, speak Arabic as good as they speak their mother-tongue and identify with the Arabic way of life, irrespective of their native cultures. In a memorable gesture of honor, The Honorable UAE Minister of Tolerance, His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, wrote the Foreword for the book in which he acknowledged the contributions of all the expatriate NRI's to the development of the region.



Capturing the three hundred leaders in three classic timeless coffee-table books, Gray Matter Dubai embarked on 'The Indian Super 100' series that encapsulated the personal and professional lives of the leaders. Sunday evening saw the third volume of that trilogy being released in a befitting event that marked the diaspora's dazzling date with destiny.

The Super 100



The Super 100 has over the past decade evolved into one of the region's preferred listings that not only present outstanding achievers but also profile their success stories in a timeless publication. With a decade long practice of highlighting excellence in corporate, professional and social achievements, Gray Matter has established 'The Super 100' as a respectable list of achievers from India across the diaspora. The first volume focused on corporates, entrepreneurs and professionals across all segments while the second volume was exclusively on women achievers. This event is to mark the release of the third volume on the next generation of business leaders and young professionals from India in the Middle East and Africa. All the published books have gone on to become beacon lights of the growth of the diaspora in the region. Support for the venture has been forthcoming from all constituents especially the Governments of both the home country India and the host countries across the Middle East and Africa.



Gray Matter, Dubai



Founded in June 2006, Gray Matter is a 360° Media Solutions Company head-quartered in Dubai. It was a creation of senior industry professionals who decided to synergize their varied experiences into the formation of a contemporary media house. The company focuses on corporate and leadership profiling by publishing inspirational masterpieces that are timeless and aesthetic in their value. Publishing, Branding and Events are the three pillars of the company’s portfolio. Apart from its headquarters in Dubai the company has offshore creative centers in Chennai and Kochi in India. After having established a strong presence in the Middle East, Africa and India, the company is now addressing the global market. The Achievers Series, The Super 100 Series and the Global Super Series are owned and created by Gray Matter. Over 250 business families are currently endorsed Gray Matter and its books which has shelf life & appreciation for many many years to come.