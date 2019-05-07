Tehzeeb TV
Emerging as the most liked Urdu satellite TV channel in India, Tehzeeb TV is all set and excited to pave its way into the hearts of a larger audience. Observing a huge following and viewership on TV and reflecting the same through social media, this Islamic infotainment satellite TV channel is booming exponentially every day. After surpassing popular Urdu channels like Zee Salaam, Munsif TV and iPlus TV in terms of social media followership and engagement, Tehzeeb TV is now giving a tough fight to News18 Urdu on Facebook that has been owning the industry of Urdu channels in India from past 18 years.
Gaining a whooping number of 4.90 lakh followers on Facebook in a very short time, Tehzeeb TV has left Zee Salaam, with 2.60 lakh followers, far behind in the race of social media followership and popularity. As evident by the numbers, this infotainment channel is competing close to News18 Urdu that enjoys a followership of around 5.10 lakh people on this social media platform.
Elated after being felicitated by numerous awards, Tehzeeb TV has lately been awarded as the Fastest Growing Channel by the Face Group. Enjoying a huge demand among the masses, the channel has been added to Sun Direct DTH Service recently due to its increasing viewership. Now the channel is available on #624 on Airtel Digital TV, #786 on Sun Direct and #871 on GTPL and hundreds of cable MSO’s in India.
Being the first and only Urdu infotainment channel in Asia Pacific to telecast live Namaz from Mecca five times a day, Tehzeeb TV is setting up new records every day. With 7+ hours of daily fresh and original content, the channel is way ahead than many prime-time Indian entertainment channels. The channel broadcasts four live call-in programs focused upon different issues. Their popularity is narrated by the line congestion that is observed every other day.
The channel strives to telecast programs responsibly and aims to encompass all the matters of concern and interest of the common masses. Some of its popular shows are:
Besides, there are many other shows like Mustaqbil-e-Hind, Hamd-o-Sana, Khwab-ki-Tabir, Rehbar-e-Zindagi, Seerat-e-Rasool, Dars-e-Quran, Dars-e-Hadith, etc.
Upon the vision of the channel and its work for the society, many notables and dignitaries have congratulated the team. Ms. Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi, believed, “the people of Delhi are lucky to witness an Urdu channel like Tehzeeb TV.” Padma Shri Prof. Akhtarul Wasey exclaimed, “Tehzeeb TV is the representative of the cultural ethos and composite culture of India.” Justice Markandey Katju hoped, “May the channel work for the betterment of the nation, highlight the right issues and serve the nation.”
Sahil Khan, Founder and CEO at Tehzeeb TV revealed, “We strive to bring international recognition to Tehzeeb TV. Our vision is to cater not only the Urdu-speaking and Muslim audiences but to take the channel to the masses. Urdu is not some separate entity, rather it is more of a culture. We are motivated to represent Indian culture as it is a mix of several languages. We believe Hindi and Urdu are not two different beings but the hands of a same person. India is what you see when you picturize diversity and we aim to epitomize the shades of India to its truest essence.”
Sadabahar Nagme fame Rizwan Khan joined the team of Tehzeeb TV after hosting this one of the most popular shows in Urdu genre for 8 consecutive years. He commented, “I am thrilled to bring together the passion for delivering the right content and great work ethic here. The ideology of the channel inspired me to join their team.”
Tehzeeb TV is Urdu infotainment satellite TV channel in India. Launched in August 2018, channel is growing rapidly with an aim to take the beautiful message of oneness which is typically innate to India to the international audiences. This marvelous characteristic of our great nation is the driving force behind Tehzeeb TV which strives to be the torch bearer of this identity which is soaked in the traits such as peace, harmony, amity, and serenity of all the indigenous offerings and take it across the length and breadth of the world. The channel is currently available on #624 on Airtel Digital TV, #786 on Sun Direct and #871 on GTPL and hundreds of cable MSO’s in India.
Website: https://www.tehzeebtv.in/
Maroof Raza, Channel Head Tehzeeb TV,