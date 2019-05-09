Talon has launched its proprietary AdTech platforms, for OOH advertising, Plato and Ada. These platforms allow Talon’s customers to realise and measure meaningful outcomes by bridging the gap between advertisers’ demands and existing capabilities in the OOH market. These platforms create an integrated ecosystem with media owners, advertisers and measurement and data providers.



Both platforms were developed in partnership with Sahaj Software, which has extensive experience of building and developing large scale software products across multiple domains. Sahaj’s application of data science and technology to solve complex problems, combined with their proven track record of developing technology platforms at scale, enabled them to bring new ideas to create intuitive and scalable solutions.



Josko Grljevic, Chief Transformation Officer at Talon, commented, “We partnered with Sahaj because of their deep engineering experience and innovative approach to using technology to overcome real-world business challenges. The focus on creating simplified and intuitive user journeys was instrumental to creating user-friendly systems that enhanced adoption across the business.”



Nitin Dhall, Co-Founder and Managing Director, UK of Sahaj Software Solutions adds, “Sahaj is proud to be Talon’s technology partner for Plato and Ada. We leveraged our ideas and know-how from multiple domains and used them to good effect in designing solutions for the OOH medium. This enabled us to build solutions that are simple, sophisticated and scalable. Talon’s focus and commitment to make technology a core part of the business, was instrumental to defining the rich functionality available in Plato and Ada today, as well as to speeding up the time to market for both platforms.”

About Talon



Talon Outdoor is a truly independent Out of Home media specialist and a significant player in the Out of Home agency sector with a focus on delivering smarter, creative, technology-led and integrated OOH communications. Combining independence with a collaborative approach, Talon promotes open working between agencies, clients and media partners.



Talon is the Campaign Best Places Number 1 Medium sized UK Company to Work For and has also featured in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100, as No. 1 in Best Companies and in LSE’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain.



Talon handles the Out of Home media for several of the UK’s leading advertising brands through Omnicom Media Group UK agencies, along with other agencies including AMS Media Group, JAA, Goodstuff, Ptarmigan Media and Republic of Media.



Talon has offices in London, Manchester, New York and San Diego, and has built an OOH planning and buying network covering US, Europe, Asia and Latin America covering 75 markets.



About Sahaj



Sahaj Software Solutions is a technology consulting company that pioneers in combining creative solutioning, intuitive design, and technical excellence to deliver simple software solutions to complex business problems. Sahaj focuses on building technology solutions involving Distributed Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and User Centric Design.

Sahaj Software Solutions has a global clientele across the Americas, Europe and Asia and across multiple domains including E-commerce, Advertising, BFSI, Consulting, Manufacturing and Education.

Sahaj Software Solutions was selected as a Red Herring top 100 Global and Asia companies in 2017. Sahaj has offices in Bangalore, Chennai and Pune in India, California, USA and London, UK.

