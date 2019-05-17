The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)

The much awaited Taiwan Expo 2019 began with much fanfare in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on Thursday, May 16, 2019.



The opening ceremony saw the presence of a number of dignitaries including His Excellency, Ambassador Mr. Tien Chung-Kwang, Representative, Taipei Economic & Cultural Centre, Mr. James C.F. Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Mr. William Liu, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of Foreign Trade, (MOEA) Taiwan, Ms. Karen Pai, Deputy Executive Director, TAITRA, Mr. Praveen Bonigala, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and Mr. L C Goyal, CMD, India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) among others.



The event scheduled to take place between, May 16 to 18, 2019 started with the traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony followed by a special cultural performance by a Taiwanese dance troupe. Last year, the expo was attended by more than 20,000 visitors and this year, it is expected that the expo will be attended by approximately 30,000 visitors and the amount of potential businesses worth is expected to be USD 150 million.



While addressing the audience and media persons at the event, Mr. James C.F. Huang, Chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said, “People to people connections, are the heart and soul of Taiwan Expo. This Expo is all about making connections through our shared values and our appreciation for all things wonderful…. India is an investment in the future. In India’s quest for economic greatness, Taiwan stands ready to be your best partner.”



TAITRA has come up with an interactive activity to increase the number of visitors attending the expo. Visitors can download the app: Marq+ and play interactive games in the expo. One of these game is to scan the butterfly image of Taiwan expo and add the butterfly wings to it. Visitors can win exciting prizes by participating in these activities.



While making his remark, Ambassador Mr. Tien Chung-Kwang, Representative, Taipei Economic & Cultural Centre said, “We need to create awareness about Taiwan and what we have to offer in the Indian market. As compared to some of the other countries, Taiwan has been late in the entering the Indian market. However, we expect that more Indian and Taiwanese companies will collaborate for mutual benefits in the near future. We want more Indians and more Taiwanese to explore the two destinations. A lot can be achieved through promoting tourism ties between India and Taiwan.”



There are 10 theme pavilions in the expo – Taiwan Excellence Pavilion, Taiwan Green Products Pavilion, Taiwan IoT Smart Living Pavilion, Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion, Digital Commerce Pavilion, Taiwan Bubble Tea Pavilion, Taiwan Agricultural Pavilion, Taiwan Tourism Pavilion, Hsinchu Science Park Biotech Hub, Six Senses of Taiwan, and 4 areas to focus- Education & Tourism, ICT Product & Electrical Equipment, Medical Devices, Health & Personal Care and Taiwan High Quality Product.



This year the Taiwan Expo is focusing on- Smart Cities, Smart HealthCare, Taiwanese Lifestyle, Taiwanese Agriculture, Taiwan Green Tech and Education, Culture, and Tourism. In addition to the Expo, Taiwan Expo 2019 will also see a host of industry forums like Taiwan-India Medical Cooperation Forum and Air Quality Management and Pollution Control Forum, covering topics such as air pollution control and health care during the course of the expo. The forums will offer the audience an opportunity to learn about Taiwan’s current industrial development and the areas in which the two countries can co-operate in the future. The rich exhibition content and professional seminars offered by Taiwan Expo 2019 means that the Indian visitors can learn about Taiwan in a comprehensive and in-depth manner.



Taiwan Expo 2019 see participation from 150 exhibitors showcasing their state-of-the-art products through 230 booths. The show is open between 10:00 AM to 6:00 pm and entry is free for all.



For more information, please visit: https://www.taiwanexpoindia.com/en_US/index.html



Or for latest updates and know about exhibitors, please visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanExpo.India/

About TAITRA



Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost non-profit trade promoting organization. Sponsored by the government and industry organizations, TAITRA assists enterprises to expand their global reach. Headquartered in Taipei, TAITRA has a team of 1,300 specialists and operates 5 local offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung as well as 60 branches worldwide. Together with Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) and Taiwan Trade Center (TTC), TAITRA has formed a global network dedicated to promoting world trade. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters, four local branch offices in Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, and 60 overseas branch offices worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotional strategies. Taiwan Trade Center, New Delhi

