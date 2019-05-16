A Gurugram-based real estate developer comes up with India’s largest organised hill development at a height of 6510 ft. above mean sea level (MSL), that includes luxury residences starting at Rs. 1 cr. in Shimla, the summer capital of British India.



Amila Hill Development Private Ltd, the real estate development subsidiary of the Amila Group, has launched its flagship project called Amila Hills in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.



Amila Hills has been designed after many years of hard work and practical analysis at site in the form of various studies such as the wind circulation, slope analysis, solar insolation and seismic study to name a few. Amila Hills comprises of a 5-star hotel cum health resort spread across 19 acres and luxury residences spread across 35 acres along with amenities like high street shopping areas, a temple, a helipad, a world-class clubhouse, age-friendly nature trails. To make the experience even more holistic, other inclusive vitalities have also been kept in mind like medical evacuation facility via helicopter, added amenity of heated flooring within rooms, servant quarters, and friendly environs for the physically challenged.



Situated in the outskirts of Shimla, Amila Hills is well connected via rail, road and air and is just 16 kms from the Shimla airport and railway station. A welcome addition for Amila hills is the classic evolution of city infrastructure from 2 lane to 4 lane national highway which will drastically improve the quality and time of travel.



The key concept behind the whole development is that the property wraps around †he mountain and the peak stays free which will later be donned with beautiful landscape elements. Amila Hills is a live testament to both the product design and the quality that the group intends to continue in its current and future projects as a long term commitment to its esteemed buyers.



As per Real Estate Regulations Act – RERA, Amila Hills has launched its first phase which is an accommodation of 119 units ranging from Studio, 1BHK, 2BHK apartments to 4BHK lavish villas with sizes starting from 991 sq. ft. to 5731 sq. ft. respectively.



Amila Hills is proud of its world-class design and execution team. A team of professionals that spans over a top-notch architect firm, MEP consultants and landscape designers together aim to create a new benchmark for a hill development anywhere in the world. Amila Hills is an example of the thoughtful planning for a first self-sustainable township. It goes far beyond delivering just a home, by combining a complete living experience and imaginative spaces to deliver a brighter life for all its residents.



Cutting-edge engineering features appear throughout the master plan and building design to ensure that energy requirements are minimised and water is conserved. All structures within the development will be planned as LEED Platinum rated and IGBC registered, which is globally recognised as the highest rating for sustainable design.



Mr. Yashpal Agnihotri, Managing Director & Founder, Amila Group believes there is no greater satisfaction than achieving success through honest dealing and strict adherence to the view – that for you to gain those you deal with should gain as well.

About Amila Group



Amila Group – a business entity with a difference.



An organisation that places personal integrity over commercial transactions. At Amila, we believe there is no greater satisfaction than achieving success through honest dealing and strict adherence to the view, that for you to gain those you deal with should gain as well.



The group’s businesses span over a number of industries; namely, a hospitality division working towards responsible luxury, a real estate business focused on delivering complete value by fulfilling all promises and expectations and a finishing lounge for the next generation of modern women. Creating lasting customer delight for the last five decades, Amila is here to make an indelible mark in these industries.



Website: www.amilahills.com