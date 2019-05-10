Saikrishna & Associates, the Delhi and NOIDA based IP, TMT and general practice firm has established its Mumbai office with a team led by Thomas George. Thomas who until recently was Senior Vice President, Litigation, Regulatory and IP at Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd., joined Saikrishna & Associates as the lead Partner for the firm’s Mumbai office on 1st April 2019.



The team which will be housed at Mittal Towers at Nariman Point, Mumbai includes Tanvi Sinha, Associate Partner and Associate Manas Gaur. The current bench strength of the firm at Mumbai is seven professionals and support staff.



Saikrishna Rajagopal, Managing Partner, said, “I am delighted Thomas has joined us to lead our Mumbai office. The office will allow our firm to leverage its substantial talent and ability in Mumbai. The new office will deliver value to our clients in Mumbai and this fulfils our long-standing aim to establish a strong litigation and advisory presence in Mumbai. Thomas and Tanvi bring considerable experience and expertise to the table, particularly for our media clients. After adding strong non-IP practices on the Anti-Trust and Corporate law side, this expansion is the next step to establish the firm on a national scale.”



Thomas George said, “Saikrishna & Associates has established itself as a standout brand in the IP, TMT and allied sectors. I have known Sai and Ameet [Datta] for some time now and this move is very organic for me. I have worked with law firms for most of my career but heading different portfolios in-house has given me a deeper understanding of client commercial expectations, which I am sure will now aid me to serve clients more holistically. I am confident that the firm will rapidly mark its presence and keenly look forward to working closely with our clients based in Mumbai.”

About Saikrishna & Associates



Saikrishna & Associates is a Tier-1 full-service law firm with focused Intellectual Property, Telecommunication Media & Technology, Corporate Law & Competition Law verticals backing up the Firm's other practice areas. Founded in 2001, the Firm's 21 Partners & Associate Partners as well as 100+ lawyers deliver top-notch, & dedicated services to a diverse array of Indian and International clients. The Firm is recognised for its industry and domain-specific expertise basis its industry teams/practice groups which span the Media & Entertainment, Telecommunications & Electronics, Pharma & Life Sciences, Software & Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, FMCG & Retail, Print-Publishing, Real Estate, and Energy Sectors. For more details visit www.saikrishnaassociates.com