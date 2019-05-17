Roca, a global front-runner in the bathroom space for more than 100 years, is proud to be a part of the one-of-its-kind toilet museum that portrays the history of hygiene and sanitation- Sulabh International Museum of Toilets. Roca W+W (Wash Basin + Water Closet) is a revolutionary sustainable solution that integrates the basin and WC into one unit. This game changing WC has been installed in the museum to create awareness about the water saving bathroom products.



Commenting on the association, Mr KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathroom Products Pvt Ltd. said, “It gives us immense pleasure to showcase our innovation at Sulabh International Museum of Toilets. This helps us shed light on Roca’s emphasis on developing sustainable innovations and highlighting the importance of water saving solutions for a better future. The deeply informative and unique experience of the museum provides a great platform to highlight our state-of-the-art technology and design solutions. We are representing 21st century toilet solutions at the historic museum with our best ever innovation in our product portfolio.”



Roca W+W is a unique product in terms of design and solutions and reflects Roca’s “water-reuse technology”. Designed by Milan designers, Gabriele and Oscar Buratti, Roca W+W features a single unit – washbasin merged with a toilet which reuses waste water from the washbasin to fill the toilet cistern. The innovative product helps in reducing water usage by up to 25% compared to a standard WC. Integration of the expression of innovation and design, Roca W+W has been appreciated worldwide, sweeping up a series of awards, including the highly coveted Design Plus award.



Sulabh International Museum portrays the history of hygiene and sanitation. The museum contains a range of toilets produced all over the world and showcases the evolution of toilets from the third millennium B.C. to now the 21st century. Sulabh Toilet Museum has been instituted to educate people and encourage them to explore historical trends in the development of toilets across the world. The museum has exhibits from 50 countries, arranged sequentially in three sections of ancient, medieval and modern. Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak established the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets run by the Sulabh International in 1992.

About Roca Bathroom Products Private Limited



Roca is a company engaged in the design, production and commercialization of products for the bathroom space, as well as ceramic floor and wall tiles for architecture, building and interior design. Its origins date from 1917, when the Roca family started building their first production plant in Gavà (Barcelona). In the centenary of its establishment, the company employs over 22,600 workers and has 78 production plants, with presence in more than 170 markets in the five continents. For more information, visit www.roca.in.