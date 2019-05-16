Rainshine Entertainment, a next-generation media and entertainment company, announces the launch of two new properties that bring to the world a distinctive entertainment format – Digital Game Show (DiGS).



With the launch of the two digital game shows, VotesUp and ULTA FULLTA, the company aims to effectively engage the nation’s youth for the upcoming 2019 Indian General Elections results and the ongoing cricket season.



Commenting on the launch, Anuraag Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, said, “At Rainshine Entertainment, we focus on tapping the current trends in the country and create engaging content that captivates consumers. The new format, DiGS, will bring to the world gamified online entertainment, coupled with a TV-style reality show. In the recent past, India has seen proliferation and successful launches of multiple global formats. Thus, with the launch of VotesUp and ULTA FULLTA, we aim to create new proprietary formats for Indian and global audiences.”



Pioneered in India, VotesUp is the world’s first election fantasy league game and show. While currently it is based on the Lok Sabha elections, it will be adapted to democratic countries across the world. VotesUp intends to educate, entertain and empower the young voter to take an active part in the election process, while enjoying the quirkiness in playing a predictive game.



To participate in this election prediction game, users can register on www.votesup.com and predict the next Prime Minister of India. Furthermore, they can predict the seat splits at the national and state level. Users will be awarded exciting prizes for participating and topping the prediction leaderboard. Within two days of launch, VotesUp.com has gained 50,000 registered users.



VotesUp will also be launching a first-of-its-kind, live show on May 23rd covering the final election results. The live stream will feature some of India's most popular new-age political analysts, commentators, and top comedians. The show will also be available across multiple social media channels like YouTube and Facebook.



Rainshine Entertainment’s second property, ULTA FULLTA, which will be launching later in May 2019, is the first cricket digital game show that celebrates both winners and losers. ULTA FULLTA promises all-round entertainment for cricket fans.

About Rainshine Entertainment



Established in late 2018 in India, Rainshine Entertainment is a next-generation media and entertainment company. Rainshine houses a highly talented and diverse range of content creators offering a wide variety of content across genres, formats and languages. The company has its creative and management teams located in Mumbai, Los Angeles, New York, Chennai and Hyderabad.



For further details please visit http://rainshine.com/