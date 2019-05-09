AM International

Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Founder Chairman, AM International Group, Singapore distributed and spent time with the differently abled people during the camp

In collaboration with the Department of Differently Abled, The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown and District administration, this program is running for three years

AM Foundation is committed to bettering the lives of the needy and unprivileged through acts of compassion on behalf of AM International group companies AM Foundation, the CSR (corporate social responsibility) arm of AM International, Singapore conducted a medical camp to distribute prosthetic legs to needy patients free of cost. Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman AM Foundation & Founder Chairman of AM International Group, Singapore, was present at the medical camp and gave the prosthetic limbs to the patients at SPIC Nagar Medical Center, situated inside SPIC’s Tuticorin factory complex. With over 50 patients attending the camp, a total of over 110 patients have been provided with this facility since its start.



Speaking on occasion, Mr. Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman AM Foundation & Founder Chairman, AM International Group, Singapore, said, “AM Foundation's motto is impact investing that drive's change, and I believe, no single individual should lose his or her mobility due to disability. With medical science making the due progress, we feel privileged to be able to contribute to mitigating another fellow human being's suffering in a meaningful manner. The medical camp has become an annual feature, and with co-operation with the district administration we are committed to reaching out to many more differently abled and needy patients around our plants and offices.”



The noble initiative started in the year 2017 till date has distributed free prosthetic legs to more than 110 differently abled people. The camp has a due process of collaborating with the district administration and department of Different Abled who provide the names of the eligible patients by sourcing it from their official records. It usually consists of people living within a 25 kilometers radius, and the names are provided through the state government database. The prosthetic limbs are purchased from the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Midtown through their service project "Walk Again" where it manufactures limbs, calipers and crutches locally.



Each prosthetic limb has a life of 2-3 years, and patients can seek a replacement. According to publicly available data, India today has 26 million who are differently abled forming 2.1% percentage of its population. At AM Foundation we promise to create awareness and resources with an endeavor that they can lead a normal, healthy and productive life.

AM Foundation is the CSR arm of AM International, Singapore with a belief in impact investing to drive positive change. Founded in 2015, it is committed to undertaking CSR activities of its member corporate including Manali Petrochemicals Limited, Tamil Nadu Petroproducts Limited, Greenstar Fertilizers Limited, Sicagen India Limited, and others.

