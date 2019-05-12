Planning your travel is likely to get a lot more expensive after the temporary suspension of India’s largest private airline – Jet Airways. According to media reports local and international airfares are all set to increase by 25 – 40%, primarily caused by a significant reduction in available seats. This situation is further deteriorated by other airline companies that are constantly curtailing their operations in India, forcing passengers to shell out more for their travel.



Indian travelers often plan their annual vacation during the peak summer season of April – May. While finalising their itinerary, they take into consideration the accommodation charges, recreational activities and the constant fluctuations in the currency exchange rates. However, the recent hike in airfares has affected their travel budget, thereby making the overall trip more expensive.



This is where Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Travel comes in handy. Whether it’s a solo backpacking trip or a well-deserved family vacation, you can choose a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Travel up to Rs. 25 lakh and manage your ticket bookings, hotel accommodation and more.



It comes with a hassle-free online application process, which is loaded with number of exciting features:



1. Hassle free online application

Apply for the loan in a seamless online process by sharing your basic KYC document s . Learn about your loan eligibility criteria and receive approvals within just 5 minutes. Once approved, the loan gets disbursed to your account within 24 hours.



2. Flexible payments

Pay interest only on the amount you use. You also get an option part-prepay your loan whenever you have surplus funds, without any extra charge.



3. Exciting offers

Your Personal Loan also comes loaded with pre-approved offers to make your vacation even more exciting.



4. Online account management

Track important details about your loan like disbursement, payment schedule, EMIs, statements, etc. completely online. You could also log on to your account to make payments and receive interest certificates on the go.



Beat rising airlines' expenses this summer and choose to enjoy this holiday season with a well-deserved break. Spend more time enjoying your holiday and less time worrying about your finances with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan.

