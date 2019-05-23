Amazon India today announced that OnePlus 7 Pro has become the fastest selling ultra premium smartphone on Amazon.in. It is the highest selling smartphone above INR 45,000 in the first seven days of its launch.



Presenting the most powerful technology ever developed by OnePlus, the OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale with Prime Early Access at 12 noon on May 16 followed by an open sale from midnight on May 17.



The OnePlus 7 Pro is currently available in two variants – 6 + 128 GB priced at INR 48,999, 8 + 256 GB priced at INR 52,999 in Mirror Grey colour. OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in an all-new Nebula Blue colour in 8 + 256 GB priced at INR 52,999 and 12+256 GB at INR 57,999 from May 28, 2019 on Amazon.in.



Commenting on the occasion, Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said, “We are delighted to announce that OnePlus 7 Pro is now the fastest selling smartphone in the ultra premium category on Amazon.in. We are thrilled to witness such overwhelming response for the smartphone, especially during Prime Early Access on Amazon.in. This continued success validates customer trust in OnePlus’ best-in-class devices and Amazon.in’s shopping experience.”



The OnePlus 7 Pro features an industry-leading super smooth 90Hz display so the screen refreshes at ninety times a second for a seamless experience whether you are gaming or watching a film. It has earned DisplayMate’s highest A+ rating, making it one of the best smartphone displays in the market. Further, the cameras on the OnePlus 7 Pro are the most advanced and capable camera set, coupled with a powerful algorithm called Ultrashot, which takes advantage of the sophisticated new camera hardware. What’s more, OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the latest mobile platform, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855, with up to 12GB of RAM, creating an experience that sets a new benchmark for incredible performance. And not to forget the newest Warp Charge 30 that can get you up to almost half of the massive 4,000mAh battery in just 20 minutes.



Log on to www.Amazon.in/oneplus7pro to check out the smartphone.

About Amazon.in



The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.



For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus

For news on Amazon, follow www.twitter.com/AmazonNews_IN