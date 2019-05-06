The 2nd edition of book titled “Surfactants, Disinfectants, Cleaners, Toiletries, Personal Care Products Manufacturing and Formulations

(Phenyl, Naphthalene Ball, Mosquito Coil, Floor Cleaner, Glass Cleaner, Toilet Cleaner, Utensil Cleaning Bar, Liquid Detergent, Detergent Powder, Detergent Soap, Liquid Soap, Handwash, Hand Sanitizer, Herbal Shampoo, Henna Based Hair Dye, Herbal Cream, Shaving Cream, Air Freshener, Shoe Polish, Tooth Paste) (2nd Revised Edition)” released by Niir Project Consultancy Services, provides a comprehensive information on Surfactants, Disinfectants, Cleaners, Toiletries, Personal Care Products Manufacturing Industry. The main contents of the book are formulation and production of phenyl, floor cleaner, glass cleaner, toilet cleaner, mosquito coils, liquid detergent, detergent powder, detergent soap, naphthalene balls, air freshener, shoe polish, tooth paste, shaving cream, liquid soaps, handwashes, herbal shampoo, heena based hair dye, herbal creams, utensil cleaning bar, hand sanitizer etc. and Addresses of Raw Material Suppliers, Photographs of Plant & Machinery with Supplier’s Contact Details, Sample Plant Layout & Process Flow Sheets.



Industry Outlook

The largest end use market for surfactants is as household cleaning detergents. Rising demand for personal care products on account of rapid urbanization is boosting the demand for surfactants in the personal care industry. Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) products manufacturing is a profitable business opportunity. These businesses, if tapped to its full potential, can guarantee huge profit margins. Demand for cleaning products continues to grow due to consumer awareness concerning the importance of hygiene and the spread of infectious diseases. One of the major attractions of these products for today’s consumer is convenience, with time-strapped consumers having less and less time for household chores but eager to maintain high standards of hygiene and cleanliness. The demand for the personal care products market is expected to increase owing to rising aging population and growing consciousness to maintain youthful skin and a good appearance.



Reasons to Start New Business in FMCG Sector

(Surfactants, Disinfectants, Cleaners, Toiletries and Personal Care Products)

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector is the 4th largest sector in the Indian economy with Household and Personal Care accounting for 50 per cent of FMCG sales in India.

Retail market in India is estimated to reach US$ 1.1 trillion by 2020 from US$ 840 billion in 2017

The Rural FMCG market in India is expected to grow to US$ 220 billion by 2025 from US$ 23.6 billion in FY18.

Market size of Personal Care Products in India is forecasted to reach about 25 billion U.S. dollars in 2020.

The Global Surfactants market was valued at $43,655 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $64,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025

The Global Household Cleaners market is predicted to be valued at US$39,400.9 mn by 2024 from US$27,468.6 mn in 2015 at a CAGR of 4.1% therein.

The Global Personal Care Products market size is anticipated to reach USD 716.6 billion by 2025.



This book is one-stop guide to one of the fastest growing sectors of the Surfactants, Disinfectants, Cleaners, Toiletries and Personal Care Products, where opportunities abound for manufacturers, startups and entrepreneurs. A total guide to manufacturing and entrepreneurial success in one of today’s most lucrative Manufacturing sector. This is the only complete handbook on the commercial formulation and production. It serves up a feast of how-to information, from concept to purchasing equipment.

