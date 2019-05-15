Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd – India’s most diversified NBFC, introduces ‘Mumbai Local Train Cover', an insurance policy that provides coverage in case of mishaps during a train journey. Though local trains are the lifeline of thousands of commuters in Mumbai every day, there is also a high risk of accidents or other unfortunate events that could derail their lives. With the Mumbai Local Train Cover, people can easily safeguard their local train journeys and get coverage up to Rs. 1 lakh by paying an affordable premium of just Rs. 399 per annum.



This insurance cover has several features and benefits. In the event of a person’s demise due to an accident on a Mumbai local train, the nominees can get up to Rs. 1 lakh. Also, if the insured passenger suffers a disability due to injuries sustained on a Mumbai local train, he/she is covered against loss of income, with Rs. 2000 per week during the policy period. Local train travellers above 18 years of age and below 70 years are eligible for this insurance cover.



What’s more, applying for the Mumbai Local Train Cover can be done online instantly and the process is completely hassle-free. The customer has to simply fill up the online application form on the Bajaj Finserv website and pay the premium amount through convenient payment options.



Pocket Insurance products by Bajaj Finserv help people to be prepared and stay protected against even the small uncertainties in life which can quickly add up and disrupt your budget. Customers can explore several other innovative Pocket Insurance products across categories such as lifestyle, travel, health, assistance and life. These include Holiday Cover, Trek Cover, Key Replacement Insurance, Watch Cover, Eyewear Insurance, Wallet Care and other affordable insurance policies that are tailor-made to cover your exact requirements. The pocket insurance offers are only available for existing Bajaj Finserv customers.

About Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 31 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company’s product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Pocket Insurance, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international ‘BBB' with a stable outlook for the long-term, by S&P Global Rating.



To know more, please visit: https://www.bajajfinserv.in