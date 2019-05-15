Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd – India’s most diversified NBFC, introduces ‘Mumbai Local Train Cover', an insurance policy that provides coverage in case of mishaps during a train journey. Though local trains are the lifeline of thousands of commuters in Mumbai every day, there is also a high risk of accidents or other unfortunate events that could derail their lives. With the Mumbai Local Train Cover, people can easily safeguard their local train journeys and get coverage up to Rs. 1 lakh by paying an affordable premium of just Rs. 399 per annum.
