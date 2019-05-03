Mobile Premier League (MPL), the fastest growing mobile eSports Platform in India has today announced its foray into the Southeast Asia market with the launch in Indonesia. MPL is currently one of the Playstore's top ranking apps across categories with over 25 million installs making it the fastest growing app in India.



MPL is the leader in the competitive mobile gaming space where users get to participate in a range of games and compete against over tens of thousands of players in tournaments. Users can access several mobile games on the platform, which hosts both tournament and 1v1 style player formats.



“MPL revolutionized the old concept of arcade centers and big arcade machines, presenting it in an easily accessible platform for today's user and their beloved smartphones,” said Joe Wadakethalakal, CEO- Indonesia, Mobile Premier League. “Mobile gaming has incredible potential in Indonesia and a lot of room to grow. MPL’s value proposition of providing a platform for users to compete with each other across a variety of games is unique and pioneering and will contribute positively to the growing local eSports industry,” he added.



MPL’s foray into Indonesia comes at an interesting time as eSports becomes official addition to the SEA Games 2019 and upcoming Asian Games 2022, Indonesia is increasingly committed to realizing it eSports potential.



“We are excited by the tremendous growth potential the Southeast Asia market has shown in the past couple of years. The timing couldn’t have been better for us to expand our platform to Indonesia. As a holistic mobile gaming platform, we will continue to focus on creating platform experience based on the unique preferences of gamers in Indonesia,” said Sai Srinivas Kiran G, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Mobile Premier League.



Southeast Asia is the fastest growing region in the world for the gaming industry. Increasing internet penetration and rising disposable income have given rise to the rapid development of mobile games.Southeast Asia will soon become the next battlefield for mobile gaming companies from all corners of the globe.

Indonesia users can download MPL via its official site at https://id.mpl.live

About MPL



MPL is a Mobile eSports Platform, a single destination where users come to compete in multiple skill based Mobile Gaming Tournaments. It was launched in September 2018 and, in the short span of time since it went live, the platform has garnered over 25 million users, making it India’s fastest growing eSports Platform. The platform aims to break barriers of access to make mobile gaming a household sport across the country. It offers mobile gaming lovers, a one-stop-platform with multiple, popular, skill-based games and esports to choose from. Users can download the app on mpl.live or the Google Play store and App store.