Mittal Realty of the Mittal Group, known for engaging in property development segment for more than six decades announced that it has formed a joint venture to deliver quality compact homes on the outskirts of Mumbai with Painterior (India) LLP. The aim of the joint venture is to give a one-of-a-kind facelift to the extended boundaries of Mumbai like Shahpur, Atgaon, Khardi and create remarkable residential developments that endow buyers with state-of-the-art amenities all under one roof. The development of the Thansit railway station on the central railway line will further enhance and encourage the employment thus generating the revenues in these areas.



Mittal Builders have found its perfect partner in the reputed Painterior (India) LLP, to deliver the quality compact homes thus expanding their presence in the residential real estate segment.



Talking about the joint venture, Mr. Prateek Mittal, Director, Mittal Builders said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Painterior (India) LLP, as their expertise and track record will certainly help bring success to the table to deliver the benchmark projects. Our vision is to furnish outstanding projects that speaks of quality construction and are delivered timely. Having an eye for detail with our strong realty experience since the year 1952 and Painterior’s track record in quality construction and cost management, we are confident that this joint venture will enhance our foothold in the residential real estate segment.”



On the partnership, Mr. Rehan Merchant, Partner, Painterior says, “Taking forward our strong expertise of 35 years in repair and rehabilitation of buildings and external façade waterproof treatments of multi-storied structures, this joint venture will be best of two worlds coming together to present a location specific masterpiece. We are excited to be part of this unique venture which is a package of quality and evaluation with cost saving policies.”

About Mittal Group



The Mittal Group is well known and recognized by the style and name of “Mittal Builders” and has been engaged in property development activities for six decades. Development activities cover the major metros and mini metros of India including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Nagpur and Nashik. The combined Real Estate value of the projects developed would run into several billions of dollars, a substantial sum by any national or international standards. More than two thousand buildings all over India speaks about the quality, reliability and commitment of the Mittal Group. It is a trusted name in construction for more than 6 decades. The principal activity of Mittal Group is the development of residential, commercial, and industrial & Hotel’s undertakings. The group’s salient feature is their contributions towards the welfare of society that includes hospitals, schools, temples, and homes for aged. Environment-friendly practices and tree planting are also on the Group’s agenda. An array of residential, commercial and industrial buildings demonstrates their commitment to excellence. A stretch of Mumbai’s prestigious Nariman Point stand testimony to the towering image of this group – Mittal Tower, Mittal Court, Bajaj Bhavan, Mittal Chambers.



The Mittal Group has also diversified into many other industries and has a wide spectrum of activities encompassing manufacturing activities, travel and tourism, securities, financial services, healthcare and social service.

About PAINTERIOR (INDIA) LLP



There is a thin line that separates the merely good from the great. To cross that line takes a passion that goes beyond dedication – an obsession to achieve perfection in ones chosen field. For us at Painterior (India) LLP, the quest for the exclusive goal of perfection has been a successful one. The quest continues, spurring us on to greater achievements. Today, we are 35 – year old firm based in Mumbai, specialising in Civil Repair and Rehabilitation of Buildings, Painting and external facade waterproof treatments of multi storied structures, executing works all over India.



In the relatively short span of our existence, we have managed, to make a mark in our field by carrying out quality jobs using a systematic & scientific approach, and applying a professional attitude to an otherwise largely unorganised sector.

