Minimal invasive total knee replacement is being hailed by specialists as one of the most effective knee replacement surgical procedures available to date. This advanced technique has shown its efficacy while replacing damaged knee surfaces and guiding the surgeon throughout the implantation process to know the exact position for placing new knee implants.



People struggling with knee disorders like osteoporosis and arthritis is a common phenomenon in India. While geriatric patients in the west take their health seriously, in India, the importance of wellness in old age is taken for granted. In spite of its documented advantages, most Indians are unaware of the advanced surgical procedures available to treat knee problems.



Globally, patients operated with this procedure have expressed their pleasure about reduced post-operative pains, minimal scar formation, shorter hospital stays, and a quick return to normal life. The minimal invasive technology is preferred by doctors as it works well for people of all age groups and is safe for patients suffering from diabetes, high obesity, cardiac disorder, and hypertension.



Dr. L. Tomar, Director and Unit Head, Department of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital and Director, Tomar Orthopaedics commented on the benefits of this procedure, “Minimally invasive technology in knee replacement surgery ensures efficacy, simplicity and more flexion in knees as compared to conventional surgeries. In fact, people over 80 years of age can also safely undergo knee replacement with the assurance of almost absolute normal locomotive recovery.” Regarding the need of greater awareness about this procedure, he said, “Considering the rising incidence of knee pain and the requirement of knee replacement surgeries, bringing a change in mindset and attitude of Indians towards knee replacement surgery is the call of the hour.”

Dr. L Tomar has been practising in Orthopaedics. He is an expert Joint Replacement Surgeon with more than 25 years of experience in the field of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement. He has collaborated with the doctors in the USA, Switzerland, Germany, U.K, and Australia while performing complex orthopedic surgeries. He is a specialist in the field of invasive and non-invasive joint replacement surgeries and a part of various global organizations, including the FICS -USA and FASIF – Switzerland.