The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch was introduced in India today. Powerful, precise and superior, MINI John Cooper Works takes the go-kart feeling to its extreme, uniting energy, passion and exhilaration to deliver pure driving fun.



John Cooper Works is the unique concept that impresses with the highest driving dynamics and substance combined with an unruly and unrestrained spirit – the racing genes that were passed on by its inventor John Cooper.



The MINI John Cooper Works, based on the MINI 3-door Hatch, will be available at all MINI dealerships as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU) unit from June onwards.



Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “A unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance, John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own. Our premium performance models that are named after the legendary John Cooper are the most powerful and exclusive MINI models ever built. John Cooper Works embodies the true essence of motorsport. When you’re behind the wheel of a John Cooper Works, you’re guaranteed thrills worthy of the race track. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is the latest addition to our established and highly successful MINI model portfolio in India.”



The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is now available for booking at an ex-showroom price of INR 43,50,000.



Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom price inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax collected at Source (TCS), RTO, statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact an authorized MINI Dealer or visit www.mini.in.



Performance data as measured in the emission test done under controlled conditions of environment, driving cycle, fuel etc. as specified in Rule 115 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.



Performance data measured in the test done under controlled conditions of environment, fuel, etc. as per Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.



The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is available in the following standard paintworks – Chilli Red, Electric Blue, Emerald Grey, Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Pepper White, Solaris Orange, Starlight Blue, Thunder Grey and White Silver and in the exclusive John Cooper Works Rebel Green – a modern take on the classic British Racing Green.



The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is available with standard upholstery Dinamica Leather combination Carbon Black/Carbon Black and in the following optional upholstery choices – Leather Cross Punch Carbon Black | Carbon Black, Leather Lounge Satellite Grey | Carbon Black, Leather Chester Malt Brown | Black and MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black | Carbon Black.



The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch.

The MINI John Cooper Works models are built to thrill. Bold, racing-inspired looks, finest quality materials along with visual enhancements put the John Cooper Works models in a league of their own. Wide, long and low, MINI John Cooper Works sports a silhouette that spells exclusivity and action all at once.



The hexagonal radiator grille at the centre section has a characteristic honeycomb pattern with a cross member at the bottom edge finished in red. Reserved solely for the top athlete, the exclusive John Cooper Works bonnet stripes add a distinctively race-inspired look. LED headlamps are standard and are surrounded by LED daytime running lights incorporating the direction indicators.



A symbol of racing pedigree – the John Cooper Works badge, emblazoned in the front, side scuttles and tailgate sets the pulse racing. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch enhances its racing genes even further with a contrasting paint finish for the roof and mirror caps in white, black or exclusively for MINI John Cooper Works in Chilli Red.



The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is all about extreme driving fun at the highest level of precision. Aerodynamic features include the front apron with integral air ducts, side sills and the sporty 17” JCW Track Spoke Light Alloy Wheels in Black as standard that ensure uninterrupted driving dynamics. Highest performance demands tight control and stability, especially when you’re driving through bends at higher speeds. The 4-piston, fixed-caliper brakes in bold Chilli Red with a John Cooper Works badge, provide all the stopping power needed for tight turns and fast changes of pace.



The sporty John Cooper Works front and rear bumpers as well as rear spoiler give an extra aerodynamic edge. Power is at disposal with the roar of the incredible chrome plated double exhaust tailpipes.



The interior of MINI John Cooper Works exudes its pure racing heritage. John Cooper Works sport seats integrated with headrests in Carbon Black Dinamica Leather and red accents as standard are designed to give full control of the power beneath. The ultimate ‘go-kart’ feeling is enhanced with the John Cooper Works sports leather steering wheel which comes with paddle shifters and automatically adjusted steering sensitivity. John Cooper Works DNA can be found in every detail, like the John Cooper Works stainless steel pedal caps and the the door sills with an integrated John Cooper Works badge.



The MINI Excitement Pack features exterior MINI Logo projection, LED interior and ambient lighting which illuminates the cabin with a choice 12 selectable colours. The optional panorama glass roof allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air in the cabin.



The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch comes with high contrast MINI Head-Up Display, which provides information regarding the media outputs, navigation and telephone options directly in the line of sight for the driver. As a standard feature, Harman Kardon Hi-Fi Audio System, featuring 12 high performance speakers and an eight-channel digital amplifier, delivers 360 watts of crisp, natural and powerful sound.



The iconic circular central instrument panel is surrounded by an LED ring offering a brilliant colour display in 6.5-inches. Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity comes as standard. The Radio MINI Visual Boost with touch functionality including AUX-IN socket and USB interface is also a standard feature of the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch.



The optional MINI Wired package offers an 8.8 inch touch screen with Touchpad controller, MINI Find Mate with 2 Bluetooth tags, Navigation System Professional, MINI Connected XL, telephony with wireless charging and 2nd USB interface. Other infotainment options now include Apple CarPlay along with MINI Radio Visual Boost + MINI Navigation or with MINI Wired Package.

Setting new standards in dynamics and efficiency, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch fitted with an 8-speed Sports Steptronic automatic transmission with shift paddles provides an even smoother and sportier drive. The shift by wire technology for automatic transmission comes with an electronic gear selector that is ergonomically shaped for more comfortable handling.



Performance is paramount and keeps adrenaline pumping in the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch. Awe-inspiring torque is generated by the 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, mobilising a peak output of 170 kW/231 hp and a maximum torque of 320 Nm.



MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to the driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN modes. Sport Mode sharpens the steering and acceleration for sportier, more agile handling. Driver Assistance Systems include Park Distant Control and Rear View Camera as standard.



The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch is loaded with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front and passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard.



The standard MINIMALISM technology includes Auto Start/Stop function, Brake Energy Recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.

