Merck Foundation has been providing One Year Diploma in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Diabetes to young doctors from more than 40 African and Asian countries



​Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked ‘World Hypertension Day 2019’ by building hypertension care capacity in Africa and Asia through their nationwide programs.



Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, “Merck Foundation launched ‘Merck Hypertension Award’ in 2016 in more than 40 African and Asian universities in partnership with health ministries, First Ladies and Academia. The winners are enrolled for One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine with University of South Wales, UK. The aim is to build a platform of hypertension experts in underserved communities.”

Winners of the Merck Hypertension Award 2017 were announced last year. The award attracted over 500 concept submission applications from universities in Africa and Asia. The winners from each university have been provided with an opportunity to study for a one-year online Post Graduate Diploma.



“At Merck Foundation, we mark the “World Hypertension Day” every day through providing doctors with one-year diploma to be diabetes and hypertension experts in more than 40 African and Asian countries. We strongly believe this is a critical strategy to achieve better hypertension and diabetes prevention and management in underserved communities,” added Dr. Rasha Kelej.



Dr. Joel Allotey from Ghana, an award winner from Merck Hypertension Award says, “I am very delighted to be given the opportunity receive Postgraduate Diploma in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of South Wales, under the sponsorship of Merck Foundation. The course has exposed me to new scientific developments in interventions for the prevention of cardiovascular disease among individual patients as well as to larger at-risk population groups. I have gained expertise in current trends with regards to the prevention of cardiovascular conditions, as well as identify research opportunities in cardiovascular medicine, peculiar to my local healthcare setting.”

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard



Website: www.merck-foundation.com

Join Merck Foundation online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond, www.merck-foundation.com free registration.

About Merck Foundation

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.



About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.