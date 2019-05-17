Merck Foundation
|
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marked ‘World Hypertension Day 2019’ by building hypertension care capacity in Africa and Asia through their nationwide programs.
Winners of the Merck Hypertension Award 2017 were announced last year. The award attracted over 500 concept submission applications from universities in Africa and Asia. The winners from each university have been provided with an opportunity to study for a one-year online Post Graduate Diploma.
About Merck Foundation
The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.
Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.
Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.
|
|Image Caption : Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation with Merck Hypertension Awards Winners
|Image Caption : Message from Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation
|Video Caption : Dr. Joel Allotey from Ghana, Merck Hypertension Award Winner sharing his thoughts
