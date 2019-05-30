Appoints nodal care officers to help the customers in claim settlement

Has set up a dedicated claims desk in the region

Will process all claims from the region on highest priority within 48 hours

​Max Bupa – one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players – has launched various initiatives and measures to support its customers and partners in the Odisha region, as an aftermath of the devastation due to cyclone Fani. Max Bupa pledges to stand by its customers and the Govt. of Odisha during this tough time to take every possible step to provide aid to the cyclone victims and help them resurrect their lives.



In compliance with the IRDAI directive to expedite all eligible claim requests from Odisha and the neighboring states, Max Bupa has taken swift action to set up teams in the region to fasten the claims process and support the customers in the best possible manner. Max Bupa has appointed nodal care officers in the cyclone affected regions in order to assist the people and its customers in claim and service related queries and issues. The nodal care officers will also help in timely settlement of all eligible claims.



Further, in order to expedite the verification of claim requests, Max Bupa has set up claim service camps at its branch locations in order to expedite query & grievance resolution and claim settlement. The claim service camps will be set up fortnightly for a period of three months to assist the customers to file their claims.



Moreover, keeping with its 30 minutes cashless claims promise, Max Bupa will process all the eligible claim requests from Odisha on a cashless basis and on priority. Also, all the eligible reimbursement claim requests from cyclone affected areas will be processed on priority within 48 hours of receiving all relevant information documents and investigation reports, to ensure the customers get timely medical assistance.



Expressing concerns over the current situation in Odisha, Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Max Bupa Health Insurance said, “As a customer centric brand, Max Bupa has always cared for its people and strived its best to extend support whenever there is a need. This time, Odisha has been affected with this devastating cyclone and we are going all out to help our customers and partners in the best way possible. We are working in line with IRDAI’s guidelines to expedite all claim requests from the region and will ensure that we pay all legitimate claims in the quickest possible turnaround time.”



Details of the appointed Nodal Care Officers are as below:



1. Mohd Sazid – 9717786961 (Branch Manager Kolkata): For assistance in West Bengal & Odisha

2. Logeshwara Devarajan – 9884577033 (Assist Manager Branch operation): for assistance in Chennai/ Tamil Nadu

3. Gokul G K Krishnan – 7760988142 (Sr. Manager Branch operation): For assistance in South zone

Note to editors:

About Max Bupa

Max Bupa, a standalone health insurance player in India, is a 51:49 joint venture between Max India Limited, a multi-business corporate in the business of life and care and the Bupa Group, a leading international healthcare company with a legacy of providing specialized healthcare services for over 70 years. In FY2018, the company outpaced the industry with a 27% increase in GWP, as against 22% sectoral GWP growth. Focusing primarily on the Business to Customer segment, the company is an innovation expert with many breakthrough innovations to its credit, including its recently launched digitally enabled comprehensive wellness cum health insurance product GoActive. It markets its policies through a balanced distribution mix of over 26,500 Agents, 11 Bancassurance & Alliance Partners and through online sales. Max Bupa operates in the high potential retail health insurance space which is expected to grow to INR 630 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22%. For more details please visit https://www.maxbupa.com/

About Max India

Max India, the holding company of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living and equal joint venture partner in Max Healthcare, is focused on health and allied businesses. Max Healthcare and Max Bupa Health Insurance are joint ventures with global leaders, Life Healthcare (South Africa) and Bupa Finance Plc. (UK), respectively. These businesses have well-entrenched positions in their respective categories, and are recognized for their outstanding service standards. The Company owns and actively manages a 49.7% per cent stake in Max Healthcare, a 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance and a 100% stake in Antara Senior Living. Max India is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange. For more details, visit www.maxindia.com

About Bupa

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

With no shareholders, our customers are our focus. We reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.

We serve 15.5m health insurance customers, provide healthcare to over 14.5m people in our clinics and hospitals and look after over 22,000 aged care residents.

We directly employ over 78,000 people, principally in the UK, Australia, Spain, Poland, Chile, New Zealand, Hong Kong, the USA, Brazil, the Middle East and Ireland. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia and India.

Health insurance accounts for the majority of our business. In some markets we also operate clinics, dental centers, hospitals, and care homes and villages.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com