Max Bupa Health Insurance
|
Max Bupa – one of India’s leading standalone health insurance players – has launched various initiatives and measures to support its customers and partners in the Odisha region, as an aftermath of the devastation due to cyclone Fani. Max Bupa pledges to stand by its customers and the Govt. of Odisha during this tough time to take every possible step to provide aid to the cyclone victims and help them resurrect their lives.
About Max Bupa
Max Bupa, a standalone health insurance player in India, is a 51:49 joint venture between Max India Limited, a multi-business corporate in the business of life and care and the Bupa Group, a leading international healthcare company with a legacy of providing specialized healthcare services for over 70 years. In FY2018, the company outpaced the industry with a 27% increase in GWP, as against 22% sectoral GWP growth. Focusing primarily on the Business to Customer segment, the company is an innovation expert with many breakthrough innovations to its credit, including its recently launched digitally enabled comprehensive wellness cum health insurance product GoActive. It markets its policies through a balanced distribution mix of over 26,500 Agents, 11 Bancassurance & Alliance Partners and through online sales. Max Bupa operates in the high potential retail health insurance space which is expected to grow to INR 630 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22%. For more details please visit https://www.maxbupa.com/
About Max India
Max India, the holding company of Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living and equal joint venture partner in Max Healthcare, is focused on health and allied businesses. Max Healthcare and Max Bupa Health Insurance are joint ventures with global leaders, Life Healthcare (South Africa) and Bupa Finance Plc. (UK), respectively. These businesses have well-entrenched positions in their respective categories, and are recognized for their outstanding service standards. The Company owns and actively manages a 49.7% per cent stake in Max Healthcare, a 51% stake in Max Bupa Health Insurance and a 100% stake in Antara Senior Living. Max India is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange. For more details, visit www.maxindia.com
About Bupa
Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.
With no shareholders, our customers are our focus. We reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.
We serve 15.5m health insurance customers, provide healthcare to over 14.5m people in our clinics and hospitals and look after over 22,000 aged care residents.
We directly employ over 78,000 people, principally in the UK, Australia, Spain, Poland, Chile, New Zealand, Hong Kong, the USA, Brazil, the Middle East and Ireland. We also have associate businesses in Saudi Arabia and India.
Health insurance accounts for the majority of our business. In some markets we also operate clinics, dental centers, hospitals, and care homes and villages.
For more information, visit www.bupa.com
|
Tanushree Mahanty,
|
Saba Ali,
|
Aaliyah Jain,