Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar and Vandana Datar of Al Adil Company were felicitated as International MahaBrand by Arthsanket in “Maharashtra Cha Lokpriya Brand” Glorious, Historical and Prestigious Ceremony of Maharashtrian Entrepreneurs at the Asia's First and Oldest Stock Exchange Bombay Stock Exchange, International Conventional Hall on 18th May 2019 at the hands of Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director & CEO of BSE, in the presence of Mr. Amit Bagwe & Mrs. Rachna Lachke Bagwe, Founder of Arthsanket and MahaBrand, Mr. Tushar Bhagat, Mr. Mahesh Karande, Mr. Shankar Jadhav MD BSE Investment & Mr. Balasaheb Kamble, Chairman, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal. The hall was filled with Maharashtrian Brands and their followers.



Dr. Datar spoked about his Journey of becoming a Masala King and shared his experience which was valuable for all Brands and upcoming entrepreneurs. He talked about the Importance of Branding and why it is Important to create a Brand in today’s world. He said by giving his son’s example, how today’s younger generation is keen on buying branded products. One should create value in our products and services and should have good presentation to make a big Brand. Entrepreneurs should not only earn money but should also use it for their better living and enjoy every moment of life.



While thanking Mr. Amit Bagwe and Mrs. Rachna Bagwe, Dr. Datar further added that, “It’s a great honour to be recognized as International MahaBrand especially by the people from Maharashtra, my homeland'. He thanked his life and business partner Vandana, who played a major role in his life, personally and professionally.”



It was a Wonderful evening in the presence of Stars of Marathi Business World. This was the 3rd year of MahaBrand. It was started with 13 brands in the year 2017 and in year 2019 it has achieved new height by felicitating 40 National brand and one International Brand.