L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company and The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), a leader in digital security, today announced a multi-faceted partnership to enable connected cars and industrial systems with robust device identity and protect the device, data, decisions, commands and actions. LTTS’ extensive engineering expertise combined with Kudelski’s more than three decades of market leadership in embedded security systems will help industrial equipment manufacturers and automotive OEMs create new features and business models while increasing their safety and efficiency.
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 15,100 employees spread across 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 49 innovation labs as of March 31, 2019. For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LTTS.com.
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
