Post the successful launch of ‘The Platform’ at Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018, the country’s premiere fashion stage is back with the second edition of the program in association with smartwater, a premium water brand by Coca-Cola.

‘The Platform’ is a programme conceptualized to identify and mentor young fashion designers who are willing to push the boundaries and come up with new, innovative creations. In its second edition, ‘The Platform’ once again aims to create an eco-system to promote an alternative genre of fashion that is unconventional and fearless.

The theme for the season, #MadeDifferently, invites participating designers to demonstrate cutting edge technology, innovation in fabrics/materials or surface application. The upcoming season will be driven by innovation, hence it is important for the designer to highlight the process of developing the collection focussing on how it is #MadeDifferently.

Speaking about the association, Coca-Cola India spokesperson said, ‘The debut of ‘The Platform’ last year led to the discovery of meritorious designers, who not only enthralled us with their creativity but also set high bench marks across the fashion fraternity. We are proud of our previous season’s winner Kanika Goyal, who got recognised by Forbes India in their ‘30 under 30 Young Achievers’ 2019 list. We are excited for the second edition of The Platform and look forward to welcome smart and original thinkers who resonate with this year’s theme #MadeDifferently.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Vice President and Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance said, “A multitude of emerging designers have identified the potential of this program making it a success during its first run. We are happy to launch the second edition of The Platform in association with smartwater to hone and nurture new designer talent in India.”

The registration for the programme is now open till the 15th of June at http://lakmefashionweek.co.in/. Shortlisted entries will be judged by an eminent jury.

The 3 selected designers will be mentored by India’s fashion experts and get the opportunity to showcase their creativity at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. Taking the initiative, a step further, one among the winning designers will be given a chance to win a one week incubator program and a scholarship fee of 3 lacs.

About Lakmé Fashion Week

Lakmé Fashion Week is jointly organized by Lakmé, the No.1 cosmetics and beauty services brand in India and IMG Reliance Pvt. Ltd., leaders in sports, fashion and entertainment marketing and management.

Lakmé Fashion Week has been conceived and created with a vision to “Redefine the future of fashion and Integrate India into the global fashion world.” Lakmé Fashion Week is organized twice every year. For further information log on to http://www.Lakméfashionweek.co.in



About smartwater

smartwater is the no.1 premium water brand in the USA, launched in India in 2017. What makes smartwater so smart is its unique process of vapour distillation. The product is inspired by the simple hydrological process that nature uses to make clouds to give us the purest water, which is then re-mineralized with electrolytes, lending it a clean, crisp taste. smartwater is the perfect lifestyle accessory that our stylish brand ambassadors Rana Daggubati and Radhika Apte swear by and is on its way to become the talk of the town.



https://www.coca-colaindia.com/smartwater