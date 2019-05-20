Xel Research organized Asia’s Quality & Entrepreneurship awards 2019 associated with Dosa Factory to recognize Asia's Best organizations and professionals from different Industries (i.e. Beauty & Wellness / Healthcare / Education Manufacturers / Hotel & Restaurants Industry) at Radisson Blu hotel, Paschim Vihar.



The aim of the award function was to encourage the professionals for doing hard work and bringing positive impact in their prospective field with Quality Services. On the occasion, Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was present as chief guest in this ceremony gala. Xel Research is one of the leading market research & Brand Management company and the awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.



Some of the awardees are:

Bubber's Beauty Palace – Best Jewellery Manufacturer & Exporter In Rajasthan Crime Reformer Association (National President Dr. Sandeep Kataria) – Most Admired Young Social Activist Of The Year 2019 (Since Last 18 Years) DS Dosa Factory & Thali Ghar – Authentic South Indian Chain Of Restaurants Dr Singh's – Soniya Multispeciality Clinic – Best Skin Laser & Hair Transplant Centre In Nashik Elegant Healthcare – Best Service Provider & Consultant In Healthcare For Quality Improvement( North India ) Ms. Avneet Makhni (Eve's Beauty Salon & Slimming Centre ) – Best Bridal Makeup Artist in Punjab Flair Mania Bartending Services Pvt. Ltd – Best Bartending Academy In India Kids N Krayons – Best Preschool In Western India Pride Logix Pvt. Ltd – Best Corporate Quality Transport Service Agency in South India (Mrs. Sabiya Rahaman & Ms Aisha Shaikh) Socialite Ayurveda Natural Cures – Best Natural Therapies In Beauty & Healthcare In Eastern India Sree Sajal Jyotish Shastri – Asia's Best Astrologer Of The Year 2019 Tanishqa Beauty Parlour & Academy – Best Emerging Make up/Hair Salon & Academy Of The Year TGS Spa & Salon – Best Spa & Salon In Western India The Nail Artistry – India's Super Luxury & Most Creative Nail Art Salon Of The Year Webmount India – Best Web Development Company in Delhi/NCR

The first of its kind Entrepreneurship award witnesses some of the finest minds from across the country who took the oath to always stand for a cause that would help uplifting the weaker sections and empowering them with basic fundamental rights. The platform enables individuals to showcase their experiences and journeys and get recognized for the enormous difference they have made to improve and empower the quality of life for everyone they have touched through their initiatives. They all have an extremely inspiring story which can inspire others to stand for a cause.



According to R K Dhuria, MD Xel Research, “Our is to establish the award as recognition of a significant contribution with an objective to encourage corporate and Professional from different Startup’s, SME’s & other Industry to commit themselves to make a positive and beneficial impact in their community, society and the national & International level at large.”