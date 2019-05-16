Redefines the smartphone experience for sub 5K consumers with magical features

Loaded with 13.84cm (5.45) HD+ full screen, Dual Security (Fingerprint Sensor + Face Unlock), Dual 4G VoLTE with powerful Octa-core Processor

Equipped with AI dual camera with enhanced features like low light, auto beauty, scenario detection, object recognition & text recognition

Runs on the latest Android™ Pie 9 OS with a powerful 2GB RAM with fusion dual tone back IDs

Comes with "100-days" replacement warranty promise

​Building on its impressive portfolio of smartphones under the 5K segment, itel, one of the leading mobile brands from TRANSSION Holdings, launched a fully loaded all-rounder smartphone, itel A46 at INR 4,999 in India.

The launch of A46 strongly reinstates brand itel’s vision of democratizing technology, making superior smartphone experience accessible and affordable for its discerning consumers. The smartphone is a complete package for consumers providing cutting edge technological features like enhanced AI Dual Camera, Dual security features – Multifunction fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock, 13.84cm (5.45) HD+ IPS full screen, Dual 4G VoLTE, latest Android™ Pie 9 OS and 2GB RAM memory all at a budget-friendly price of INR 4999!



Specifications – itel A46 Screen Size 13.84cm (5.45) FullScreen Display Resolution HD+ (1440*720 pixels) IPS display Memory 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM (1GB RAM with 16GB memory variant also available) Rear Camera 8MP + VGA AI Dual Rear Camera Front Camera 5MP with Soft Flash Fingerprint Sensor Yes Face Unlock Yes OS Version Latest Android™ Pie 9 OS Processor 1.6 GHz Octa Core Network Dual SIM 4G VoLTE/ViLTE Battery 2400mAh Expandable Memory 128 GB Dedicated slot Colors Dual Tone colors | Gradation Diamond Gray, Fiery Red, Neon Water and Dark Water Price INR 4999

On the launch of this path-breaking product, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “We are confident that it will be a game changer for the first time smartphone customers who look for the full value in every purchase. Our DNA in brand itel is to engage, excite and surprise the under 5K smartphone customers with the best fit combination of product and price. The latest launch is an epitome of magical features like 2GB RAM with Octa-Core processor for better performance & multi-tasking, AI Dual camera with segment first smart recognition and text translation features, HD+ full screen, Multi-Function Fingerprint Sensor, Smart Face Unlock amongst others at an incredibly low price.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit said, “At itel we have been doing intense research across semi-urban and rural markets to understand consumer consumption habits and relevance of smartphone in their day to day life. What we realized is the benefit that smartphone provides is no less than magic in their life because of the entertainment and relevance it has in making their life better. So we at itel have also defined our new brand essence ‘har haath mein jaadu’, wherein we aim to make our consumers experience magical while using an itel smartphone i.e. best value bundled with trendy technology & features. itel A46 is an all-rounder smartphone with a powerful combination of technology, aspirational features and aesthetics that will magically transform the sub 5k category.”



A46 also comes with Reliance Jio free data offer where the customer gets 50GB additional free 4G data along with Rs. 1,200 instant cashback on recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 over a period of 24 months.



itel A46 – a rich smartphone experience!

Establishing a connect with the semi-urban and rural consumers, itel A46 comes loaded with an enhanced AI dual rear camera along with other premium and exciting features. With a compact and sleek 8.9 mm design, the device comes with a fusion dual tone back colour finish. Running on the latest Android™ Pie 9 OS, the itel A46 is powered by 1.6 GHz Octa Core processor for seamless multi-tasking functionality. Furthermore, the phone comes equipped with premium double security features like face unlock and fingerprint sensor and supports Dual 4G VoLTE.

On the display front, itel A46 comes packed with the 13.84 cm (5.45) HD+ full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440*720 resolution. itel A46 runs on 2400mAh battery and is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 128 GB. The smartphone also comes in a 1GB variant ensuring fulfilment of consumer preferences. The budget smartphone is equipped with a 5.0MP selfie camera with soft flash and 8.0MP AI dual rear camera. The phone comes with a screen guard and silicone case in the box.

Magical experience to entry-level smartphone users with AI dual rear camera

itel A46 comes equipped with AI dual rear camera that helps to capture clear photos and artistic portraits, thus enhancing the experience of photography for the consumers. The smartphone helps to snap good photos easily anywhere anytime with inbuilt scenario detection feature that produces the best photos by making automatic adjustments at the time of capturing the picture, basis the prevalent conditions. The camera comes with smart recognition capability that supports deep learning and large-scale image training, which can accurately identify 1001 types of objects. Alongside, it also supports text recognition that can identify printed text from newspaper, Magazines, etc for further editing. The camera is also loaded with various modes like face beauty, portrait mode and bokeh mode that enhances the beauty of photography.

About itel

Established in 2007, itel, TRANSSION Holdings entry-level brand, is a reliable mobile phone brand for everyone. Adopting “Join Enjoy” as its brand philosophy, itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly mobile communications technology to everyone. It democratizes technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it, allowing them to get closer and benefit from their social connections. After more than 10 years’ development, itel has expanded its presence in around 40 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, tablets and feature phones and in 2017, it achieved a landmark sale of more than 77 million devices globally. African Business, an authoritative business magazine in Britain, has ranked itel 16th in the 2017/2018 TOP 100 MOST-ADMIRED BRANDS IN AFRICA ranking.

For more information, please visit: https://www.itel-mobile.com/in/

