Come Belong! The discerning and the well-heeled in Bengaluru now have a space that defines their lifestyle, aspirations and success, with the right air of privacy and confidentiality.

BLVD Club, South India’s first luxury private club located inside the sprawling Embassy Boulevard campus, combines exclusivity and sophisticated luxury that indeed belongs to the chosen few.

As South India’s first luxury private, members only club, BLVD Club is all about creating the ideal setting for an indulgent lifestyle for its members, who constitute a remarkable mix of distinguished and eminent individuals. The aspirational city of Bangalore is home to top execs and expats from all over the world contributing in growing the IT and services industry of the economy. With subtlety and elegance in strong focus, the club offers 100,000 sq ft of state-of-the-art sports, recreational, business and dining facilities, along with the unobtrusive yet welcoming and attentive signature BLVD Club service, to craft an experience that is truly a class apart.



An easy 20-minute drive from the Bangalore International Airport Road will bring forth the world-class facilities of BLVD Club, located in Embassy Boulevard, which is at the forefront of a revolution in the concept of clubs in India.

To cater to the specific requirements of each company, BLVD offers a myriad of tailored Individual and Corporate Memberships, which provide members and their families with immediate access to all the club’s facilities.

The perks of membership also include various benefits at Embassy Group’s partner hospitality brands in the city, in the form of discounts that can be availed at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links, Le Meridien Hotel, restaurants like Sanchez, Sriracha and Eden Café, the premium food delivery app – Entrée, along with special discounts at the Embassy International Riding School and WeWork. The Club also has a curated cultural programming calendar for the members every month which is highly sought after.

To give you further insight into the club, do take a look at our vision video as well – BLVD Club Vision Video – you can also visit our website: www.blvdclub.in

To offer BLVD members similar experiences across the globe, BLVD Club is also affiliated to some of the premier clubs of the world that are on par with its eminence, both in terms of its status and its offerings.