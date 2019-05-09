INFIDIGIT, an up-and-coming search marketing agency, has acquihired PPC Chef, a Google AdWords services provider. With an impressive clients list that includes Myntra, ICICI Prudential, ZEE, Zivame and Superbalist among others, INFIDIGIT is now aiming for an even bigger digital marketing breakthrough with planned Google PPC (pay-per-click) ads for its clients.



Shailesh Khedekar, the man behind PPC Chef is over the moon to be a part of the talented INFIDIGIT team. He brings a wealth of work experience, having handled annual Google AdWords spends of several millions of dollars while generating high ROI (return on investment) for clients. He is of the opinion that while SEO (search engine marketing) garners stable, long-term results with regard to revenue, Google PPC Ads employ a measured approach to achieve immediate results. He hopes to demonstrate how the latter can perfectly complement the former and bolster the sales of online businesses.



Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of INFIDIGIT, hopes to cater to the rapidly growing digital marketing needs of his clients, many of whom are eager to explore the Google PPC ads route with him. When asked why INFIDIGIT is planning this new addition to their services portfolio now, he said, "We at INFIDIGIT made good headway with SEO in the last two years with several Indian and international brands and are now trying to broaden our horizons. Many of our clients have requested that we spearhead Google PPC ad campaigns for them. We have now decided to take the plunge with smart, driven talent from PPC Chef who have a proven track record in Google AdWords campaign management."



In today’s ever-changing online business landscape, digital marketing agencies like INFIDIGIT must constantly reevaluate their online marketing strategy to carve a niche for both their clients and themselves. However, with well-planned, confident efforts in the right direction, this can indeed become a reality.

About INFIDIGIT



INFIDIGIT is a Mumbai-based SEO agency with clients in both India and other countries like the USA and South Africa. It was founded in April 2017 by Kaushal Thakkar, whose illustrious career spanning roles with the Times Group, Tata Group, ICICI group and Myntra, speaks for itself. INFIDIGIT employs a no-room-for-error technique that is based on a thorough analysis of all online performance data. Its team of dedicated digital marketing professionals has helped win multiple accolades.