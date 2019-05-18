IMS Law College Noida, organized a Rural development awareness campaign for the awareness of RTI Act. Under this campaign, faculty and students of IMS Law College aware villagers of Sultanpur about the RTI Act. The aim of the campaign was to give detail information about the Right to Information Act to the villagers.

While addressing the villagers, Govind Prasad Goyal said, "Right to Information makes people of the country aware citizens. It is a powerful weapon for common people to keep their eyes on the functioning of the govt. You can keep a track on work done by govt. institution by using Right to Information. He emphasized on the need to educate the Public Information Officers so as to ensure the effectiveness of the Act."

Deepak Singh, faculty of the institute said, “Under this program, the problem of villages along with the city will be highlighted through RTI. Proper information of RTI was provided by the Institute to train the people of the village.”

During the program, online RTI files were filed to solve the problem of creek and dirty water in the village. The Workshop culminated in the presence of Faculty members Dr Niti Sinha, Govind Prasad Goyal, Vikalp Srivastav, Gauri Nayak, Prema Verma, and Deepak Singh.