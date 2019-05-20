Integrated Center for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd (ICCPL), country’s leading PR agency has posted a robust growth of over 100% in FY 18-19. The growth has been majorly because of its expansion in newer cities and the increased number of clients in Delhi/NCR.



ICCPL during FY 18-19 expanded its business in newer cities like Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai and also acquired clients in respective cities. Along with expansion, the agency has strengthened its base in Delhi/NCR by increasing its clientele and also expanding its domain to newer sectors like co-working, start ups, e-commerce, and technology along with its strong hold in real estate, education and hospitality. Real estate has been ICCPL’s core forte of working and with the sector reviving, the agency saw an increase of over 50% in its clientele for real estate and acquired new clients like Arihant, Fairwealth, Sushma Group, Realistic Realtors, ABA Corp, Housing.com, Proptiger, Bhutani Group, GBP, Wealth Clinic, Avanta India and many more along with its increased clients in other sectors like Avishkar, M2M, Karvy and few more. The agency also ventured in political media campaigns and managed multiple constituencies for political parties like BJP, Gathbandhan and Congress.



Dushyant Sinha, founding director of ICCPL said, “FY 18-19, has been extremely beneficial for us. We not just acquired new clients but also expanded our team by hiring industry’s experienced talent. Along with strengthening our base in Noida, Delhi and Gurgaon, we also expanded our business to other cities and established ourselves as a national agency operating on a pan-India basis.”



The agency had started its operations in 2011 and since has serviced over 100+ corporates. The agency today has one of the largest portfolio of clients in Real Estate, Education and Hospitality sector, across the country. ICCPL also plans to expand overseas which is under planning right now.