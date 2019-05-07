Hair colouring now as easy as shampoo!

(Ab hair colour karna shampoo jitna aasan!)

All of us today lead busy lives and are always on the run. In today’s day and age, hair colouring at home or even at a salon can be a long and tedious process which most of us don’t have time for. But what do you do if you have grey strands which have to be covered before an important meeting or a lunch date with your friends. Streax has now come to your rescue!

Leading hair colour brand, Streax by Hygienic Research Institute endorsed by popular actress Sonakshi Sinha, launched their Streax Insta Shampoo Hair Colour which covers all your stubborn grey strands in just 5 minutes.

No lengthy process of measuring, mixing and then endlessly waiting is required with the Streax Insta Shampoo Hair Colour. A simple, do-it-yourself format, all you have to do is squeeze out the contents from the pouch onto your gloved hands, gently massage the mixture onto your dry hair and then after 5 minutes wash it off like you do with any other shampoo. Voila! In just 5 minutes all your grey strands are perfectly covered giving you your natural looking hair.

The Streax Insta Shampoo Hair Colour comes in three colours: Natural Black, Dark Brown and Natural Brown.

Speaking on the new launch Mr. Ashish K. Chhabra, Joint Managing Director, Hygienic Research Institute Pvt. Ltd. further adds, “At HRIPL we strive in giving our consumers the best products. There has been a clear shift towards quick and convenient hair colouring solutions in the market. Thus we launched the Shampoo Hair colour, which is a highly convenient and effective hair colouring format for all the consumers who are always on the go! Consumers are increasingly demanding products that are best suited for their individual requirements. The ‘one size fits all’ strategy no longer works. Streax has relentlessly worked towards offering customized hair care solutions for niche consumer needs thereby building strong consumer loyalty. With Streax Insta Shampoo Hair Colour, our consumers can now reap the benefits of 100% grey coverage in just 5 minutes. We aim to make hair colouring a quick and easy process for our consumers and we are certain this new launch will work wonders especially with our consumers who are always on the move.”



Quick, easy and convenient to use, the Streax Insta Shampoo Hair Colour is sure going to be the go-to solution for grey coverage especially for all of us leading buzzing lives!

To know more about Streax, please visit www.streax.in.

About Hygienic Research Institute

Established in 1957, Hygienic Research Institute (HRI) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in India. Best suited for Indian consumers, every beauty product of HRI is prepared with the help of cutting-edge technology. All the products are manufactured, tested and approved by quality assurance as per Indian BIS specifications and adhere to the stringent international norms of countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka FDA (Food & Drug Administration).