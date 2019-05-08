GVK BIO is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Axel Schleyer as Chief Executive Officer, Aragen Bioscience Inc. Aragen, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GVK BIO, is a leading Contract Research Organization focused on accelerating biologicals product development with an integrated offering that includes antibody discovery and humanization, stable cell line development, recombinant protein production and purification, and differentiated diseases models.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Axel Schleyer as the Chief Executive Officer, Aragen Bioscience. Axel brings a wealth of business, technology, regulatory and strategic acumen, and has an impressive record of consistently delivering high performance with a customer focus,” said Manni Kantipudi, Chairman, Aragen Bioscience, Director & CEO, GVK BIO. “We are confident that under his leadership, Aragen will expand its offering, and build on its growth over the past few years.”

“I am excited to lead Aragen Bioscience and look forward to assisting our customers in developing solutions that impact human health. With large molecules contributing to approximately 40% of the global portfolio, interest in Biologics research continues to grow rapidly,” added Dr. Axel Schleyer. “With its strong scientific leadership, ‘customer first’ culture, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and an ideal location in the Bay area, Aragen is well positioned to benefit from market trends.”

A seasoned Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology professional, Dr. Schleyer has over two decades of industry experience, building and leading high-performance teams, spearheading global business initiatives, and formulating business strategies resulting in successful outcomes. Prior to joining Aragen, Dr. Schleyer served as Senior Vice President, AGC Biologics and has held roles of increasing responsibilities at Lonza, Siegfried, Baxter Healthcare and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Dr. Schleyer has completed his postdoctoral studies at The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA and at Carlsberg Institute, Copenhagen, Denmark. He completed his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Hamburg, and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, San Marcos.

About GVK BIO

GVK BIO, a leading Contract Research & Development Organization servicing the global Biopharma industry; is headquartered in Hyderabad, India with operations in five sites including California, USA. Established in 2001, GVK BIO has over 18 years of experience across the Research and Development value chain with a focus on speed and quality while ensuring safety and compliance. GVK BIO’s team of over 2100 highly qualified scientists, backed by a no-conflict business model, well-defined and scalable processes, modern facilities, and a strong customer-centric partnering approach, focus on bringing its customers’ products to market. www.gvkbio.com

About Aragen Bioscience, Inc.

Aragen Bioscience, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GVK BIO, is a leading contract research organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Aragen Bioscience offers a diverse set of In Vitro and In Vivo services for the discovery, characterization, activity assessment and early development of biologic and diagnostic products. www.aragenbio.com