ADP Ingénierie, company member of Groupe ADP (Paris:ADP), recently won a series of new international and French overseas contracts to provide design missions, research and technical assistance missions to major international airports. China, on the airport area encompassing Hong-Kong and Shenzhen:

Mission to realize a prospecting study on traffic and airport capacity within the zone in order to help with the development of the international airport of Shenzhen. This region of southeastern China concentrates a high density of aircrafts in flight due to the proximity of several airports with significant traffic. Taiwan, for Taipei Taoyuan International Airport:

Simulation study mission for the development of the air traffic. Taipei Airport welcomed 46.5 million passengers in 2018. Vietnam, for Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport:

9-month study mission on the expansion of the airport and implementation of the master plan for 2030 and 2050. Greece, for Athens Eleftherios Venizelios International Airport:

Contract to supervise the transition to standard 3 safety equipments (tomographs) on hold baggage systems, in accordance with the new European standards. Mexico, for Santa Lucia military base:

Assistance mission in the context of the transformation of this military base into a civilian commercial airport. ADP Ingénierie will carry out the master plan for this new airport and an assistance mission during the infrastructure design phase. It will also notably be in charge of the functional architecture of the passenger terminal and the draft of airport systems as well as aeronautical pavements. This 15-month mission will last until June 2020. ADP Ingénierie had previously worked in Mexico for OMA, operators of the airports in the north of the country, including designing the terminal B of Monterrey airport. French West Indies, for Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport in Guadeloupe:

Service of assistance to project management on the feasibility study and drafting of a building program for a new baggage delivery room at the Regional Terminal 2. ADP Ingénierie, which currently works on more than 140 airport projects worldwide, is part of the global and integrated offer that Groupe ADP now offers through ADP International.

