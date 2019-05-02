Greenlight Planet India, an organization that designs, distributes and finances solar home energy products was recognized on the Great Place to Work® Institute’s 2019 list of great workplaces in India. The designation was assessed on five parameters of creating and sustaining a high trust, high-performance culture: the credibility of management, respect for people, fairness at the workplace, pride, and camaraderie between coworkers.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures, and it has been conducting pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years.

Greenlight Planet’s mission is to deliver clean and affordable energy to the 1.2 billion people still living without reliable access to energy around the world. On receiving this recognition, Mr. Vinod Krishna Kumar, Global Head of Human Resources at Greenlight Planet said, “We are absolutely excited to receive this accreditation from Great Places to Work. One of the most compelling characteristics of Greenlight Planet is that we place our social mission at the core of everything we do. We seek employees who are passionate about making a difference in the world.”

More than 1,100 motivated, passionate Greenlighters across eight countries follow the Greenlight Way, the company’s corporate values, which include the principles of integrity, imagineering, excellence, leadership, partnership, humility, inclusivity, and passion to serve off-grid families. “We take pride in the work we do and, with an open culture and motivated workforce, we remain agile enough to keep up with a dynamic, fast growing global marketplace,” said Mr. Kumar.

About Greenlight Planet

Greenlight Planet has sold over 10 million Sun King™ solar home energy products to off-grid households around the world. Greenlight Planet reaches remote, off-grid customers through a unique business model involving a vast network of micro-entrepreneurs, more than 300 global strategic distribution partners, and its proprietary EasyBuy (“pay-as-you-go”) installment payment technology that makes safe, high-quality solar energy products affordable for all. Greenlight Planet’s Sun King™ products are currently installed in 65+ countries and serve more than 45 million beneficiaries. Find out more at https://www.greenlightplanet.com