India’s leading luxury and lifestyle magazine for men GQ India features, rule-breaker Rajkummar Rao in its first ever cover photographed on a smartphone. Shot on OnePlus’ upcoming, much-anticipated flagship, the OnePlus7 Pro, the May 2019 cover is captured by ace photographer Rohan Shrestha and styled by GQ’s Ravneet Channa. The rule-breaking actor is blazing a trail – reflecting the drive and spunk of a new Indian generation and having recently won the Rule Breaker award at the GQ Style and Culture Awards 2019 seemed a perfect fit for this pathbreaking cover. He is seen to be exuding a contemporary vibe with utmost ease in this issue giving us a modern-day intellectual who is connected to a global audience in this digital age.

Che Kurrien, Editor-in-Chief, GQ India said, “GQ India is known as a cutting-edge men’s media brand, and we have always aimed to delight readers by pushing the envelope: with sharp writing, quality photography and striking presentation. Rajkummar Rao was perfect to front this month’s issue, where we undertook a very special editorial innovation, executing the cover shoot on a OnePlus smartphone— marrying technology and art to create a striking visual showpiece.”

Photographer Rohan Shrestha added, "Things are constantly changing in the digital age. Technology keeps advancing, and as Creatives, we have to be on top of it. This month, I shot GQ India’s May cover with a smartphone camera, which was such a different and unique experience. I am pleasantly surprised how an image from a smartphone has such remarkable picture quality, and I am very happy with the outcome. This experience was very innovative and taught me a lot.”

The cover image gives us an early hint of what the camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro is capable of in one of the first-ever sample shots to be published. The much-awaited flagship from OnePlus will be unveiled in an exclusive community event on May 14 in Bengaluru.

About GQ India

Launched in 2008, GQ India, a market leader in men’s luxury lifestyle, is the affluent Indian man’s guide to the good life, offering international and fresh perspectives on fashion, luxury, fitness, travel, cars, watches and much more. GQ India also hosts some of the most flamboyant, classy and spoken-about events throughout the year like GQ Men Of The Year, GQ Fashion Nights, GQ Best Dressed, GQ’s 50 Most Influential Young Indians, GQ Gentlemen’s Club, GQ Bar Nights, amongst others.

GQ India is a 99.99 per cent owned subsidiary of Condé Nast International. For over 100 years, Condé Nast has produced some of the finest, most successful and iconic media brands worldwide.