Gillette India Ltd. (GIL) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company delivered sales of ₹466 crores, up 3% vs year ago, behind brand fundamentals, the strength of the product portfolio and improved in-store execution.
Gillette India Limited (GIL) is one of India’s FMCG Companies that has in its portfolio well-known brands GILLETTE and ORAL-B. The company has carved a reputation for delivering high-quality products and superior value propositions to meet the needs of consumers. GIL brands take pride in being socially conscious via their participation in P&G SHIKSHA, a national consumer movement that supports the education of underprivileged children in India.
