Gillette India Ltd. (GIL) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company delivered sales of ₹466 crores, up 3% vs year ago, behind brand fundamentals, the strength of the product portfolio and improved in-store execution.



The Profit After Tax (PAT) was ₹88 crores, up 23% versus year ago behind continued focus on productivity, cost efficiency and reduced advertising spend during the quarter. Sales for the year till date is up 10% and Profit After Tax (PAT) is up 7% versus year ago.



Madhusudan Gopalan, Managing Director, Gillette India Ltd. said, “We have delivered growth for the third consecutive quarter this year driven by category development and execution excellence. We will continue to focus on raising the bar on superiority of our products, packaging, go-to-market and communication, improving productivity and strengthening our organization and culture.”

About Gillette India Ltd.

Gillette India Limited (GIL) is one of India’s FMCG Companies that has in its portfolio well-known brands GILLETTE and ORAL-B. The company has carved a reputation for delivering high-quality products and superior value propositions to meet the needs of consumers. GIL brands take pride in being socially conscious via their participation in P&G SHIKSHA, a national consumer movement that supports the education of underprivileged children in India.

Please visit www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about GIL and its brands.