Frost & Sullivan is set to host the 2019 India ICT Awards on June 20th at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The annual awards program in its 17th consecutive year is one of the most sought-after recognitions in ICT segment. The flagship awards project leading names in technology onto one arena to compete for the most coveted titles in the ICT sector.



Talking about the evaluation process and recognizing best practices by ICT players in India, Benoy CS, Director, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Frost & Sullivan’s India ICT awards have continually identified and recognized the best-in-class companies that demonstrated excellence in the ICT sector. We realize it is critical to identify and highlight best practices and honor companies that have delivered excellence in the industry. Frost & Sullivan hopes that the recognition will encourage companies to continue their best in growing their business, and spur further achievements to continue to push the boundaries of excellence.”



Frost & Sullivan follows a rigorous measurement-based methodology to select recipients in each category. The measurement parameters are applied to conduct a detailed study of each nominated company on the basis of actual market performance indicators. The awards program will have four award categories and the winners will be selected by a distinguished jury panel. The award categories are:

Enterprise Infrastructure

Emerging Services

Enterprise Telecom Services

Mobile & Wireless



A jury panel, represented by eminent thought leaders and industry experts, collectively assess the results of the detailed study to select the nominees, thereby ensuring that award recipients are best-in-class. The jury will conduct a judicious evaluation to recognize some of India’s most illustrious ICT players and home-grown companies. A few of the esteemed jury members for this year include:



Achal Kataria, Vice President & Global Head of Technology, EXL Annie John Mathew, CIO, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. Atul Govil , Chief Transformation Officer, Head (SAP & IT), India Glycols Limited Avinash Velhal , Group CIO – APAC, India & Middle East, Vice President – IT & Process, Atos Global IT Solutions & Services Private Limited Bhushan Akerkar, CIO, Hindalco Industries Limited Ganapathy Subramaniyan , Executive VP-IT, Aegis Global Girish Nayak , Chief of Customer Service, Operations & Technology, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Jignesh Gandhi, Chief Technology Officer, Essel Finance Management LLP Kapil Mahajan , Group CIO, Safexpress Private Limited Mayank Bhargava , CIO, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance Company Ltd. Mohan Shetty, Head Technology Services, Aditya Birla Sunlife Insurance Company Ltd. Puneesh Lamba , Group CIO, CK Birla Group Suresh Iyer , CIO, Blue Star Limited Tushar S. Vagal, CIO, L&T Realty Umesh Mehta, Chief Information Officer, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

The event is supported by our Media Partners – Communications Today and Convergence Plus. To find out more about this prestigious awards banquet, please visit www.frost.com/ictawards and follow our official Twitter hashtag: #fsictawardsindi a

