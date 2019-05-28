Frost & Sullivan

After successfully hosting its Intelligent Mobility symposium in London for 10 years, Frost & Sullivan is set to launch it in India on 11th September, 2019 at Le Meridien, New Delhi. The summit aims to bring together industry leaders and visionaries to discuss and explore new business models accelerating a vision of integrated, intelligent, and multimodal mobility in India. The future of transport will be intelligent, resting on paradigms of shared, connected and automated mobility; these technologies are radically altering the way people move around, live, work, and engage with their environment.



For a glimpse of our premier automotive event over the years, please click here. To attend the event, register here.



On the occasion of the launch of Intelligent Mobility in India, Sarwant Singh, Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan said, “The mobility space in India has seen exciting developments in the past 12 months with the emergence of new business models. With the government’s emphasis on electrification driving collaborative development in the space of shared mobility, we are heading toward a dynamic phase of transformative mobility.”



Frost & Sullivan will be evaluating many aspects of the automotive industry, aiming to unravel best-practice solutions, exciting investment opportunities and technologies that will garner the maximum potential. Mega Trends like urbanization, pollution, congestion, connectivity, and globalization are powering the shift away from private vehicle ownership to new business models like car sharing, carpooling, ride-hailing, integrated mobility, and dynamic shuttles.



Talking about the future of mobility in India, Kaushik Madhavan, Vice President, Mobility Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “Mobility in India will be driven by the need to make transportation affordable, efficient and shared. In this direction, the Intelligent Mobility Summit aims to bring all key stakeholders in the automotive and non-automotive space together on a common platform to share and discuss innovative ideas and solutions to make Mobility seamless.”



The plenary sessions will share insights on the development of an ecosystem that will enable industry stakeholders including educational institutions to contribute to developing affordable and innovative solutions for the Indian market. These sessions will also throw light on the need to collaborate with young start-ups active in data analytics to share data and generate valuable information that can be used to understand customer preferences and expectations better.



Mobility experts will share unique insights on how the role of the automotive value chain will evolve as we see service, maintenance and second life being bundled into a common overarching value proposition. This unique forum will unfold the reasons why the mobility industry is transforming, what new business models are emerging, and where the real revenues lie. It will also address challenges, ever-expanding opportunities and technology-led disruptions along with unparalleled industry insights on a broad range of topics such as:

Digital Transformation and emergence of new business models

Ecosystem Development in the Indian auto industry: stakeholder opportunities for collaboration with non-automotive participants

Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric mobility technologies in India: Opportunities for collaborative development

Vehicle Lifecycle Management: purchase journey, ownership management and second life opportunities

The summit promises to be a unique blend of interactive sessions, keynotes, panel discussions with leading automotive manufacturers alongside industry stalwarts like Anil Srivastava, Principal Adviser & Director General of Development Monitoring & Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog, Govt of India; Dr. Arunkumar Sampath, Chief Engineer – Electric Vehicles and Head – Innovation & Global EV Technology Center, Mahindra Electric; Deepangshu Dev Sarmah, Editor-in-Chief, Auto Tech Review, Karan Jain, Co-Founder, REVV; KK Gandhi, Convener, Centre for Auto Policy & Research; Nabeel A Khan, Editor, ETAuto; Nikunj Sanghi, Chairman, Automotive Skill Development Council India – ASDC; Ramashankar Pandey, Managing Director, Hella India Lighting Ltd., and many others.



Frost & Sullivan will also recognize India’s leading edge companies demonstrating business innovation and corporate excellence in the mobility space at the 2019 Mobility Awards Banquet to be held in the evening on the same day.



The event is supported by our Media Partners – Auto Components India, Automotive Products Finder,

AutoParts Asia, Auto Tech Review, Car India, Commercial Vehicle and ETAuto.com.

About Frost & Sullivan



For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.



http://ww2.frost.com



Twitter: @Frost_Sullivan & @Frost_MENASA (Event Hashtag: #IntelligentMobility India 2019)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/frostandsullivan.india.7

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/frostsullivan-measa