Forbes India and Stonex India Private Limited hosted the Forbes India Design Awards 2019 in Mumbai. The award show honored and recognized innovative & cutting edge of architectural & interior practices in India. The awards showcased path breaking works and best design solutions to bring to fore the difference a design can make.



Stonelam Laminam, the pioneer in large format thin porcelain slabs powered these prestigious awards.



The awards recognized designs across varied categories. The judging panel comprised of eminent architects & designers – Ar. Aamir Sharma (Partner, Aamir & Hameeda Interior Designers), Ar. Abin Chaudhuri (Abin Design Studio), Ar. Gayathri Shetty (GNA), Ar. Krishnarao Jaisim (Founder, Jaisim-Fountainhead), Ar. Rahul Gore (Partner, _OPOLIS), Ar. Sonali Bhagwati (President, DPA), Vikram Phadke (Interspace Inc.), Ar. Verendra Wakhloo (Matra Architects and Rurban Planner), Ar. Ambrish Arora (Co-founder, Lotus Studio), Ar. Raja Raja Menon (Director, ARCOP Associates) and Ar. Kapil Gupta (Serie Architects).



“With the rapidly evolving world of Architecture, India is witnessing a lot of incredible work at the moment. Forbes India has always sought to reward and encourage industry innovation, and we are enjoying the prodigious response received for the inaugural Forbes India Design Awards. We are excited and look forward to continue these awards as the definitive authority for the finest décor and architecture across the country,” says Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India.

Forbes India Design Awards 2019 proved to be an extensive award program that honored the individuals who achieved a high standard of excellence in design. The program successfully highlighted and recognized remarkable projects that made significant contributions in the given sectors:



Category: Best Retail and Hospitality Interiors

Project name: Misu Restaurant

Firm name: FADD Studio



Category: Best Institutional Interiors

Project name: The Design Village

Firm name: Archohm Consults



Category: Best Office Interiors

Project name: The New Studio

Firm name: Artha Studio



Category: Best Commercial Architecture

Project name: Sanket India

Firm name: Dipen Gada & Associates

Project name: Malabar Headquarters

Firm name: Stapati



Category: Best Group Housing Architecture

Project name: Pali Palms

Firm name: SEZA – Seema Puri and Zarir Mullan Architects and Interior Designers



Category: Best Hospitality Architecture

Project name: Cardamom Club

Firm name: Kumar La Noce

Category: Best Architecture: Institution/Culture/Public

Project name: Apollo Tyres Global R&D Centre

Firm name: Calm Studio



Category: Best Architecture: Social Impact Projects

Project name: Church Street Redevelopment Project

Firm name: Venkataramanan Associates



Category: Best Conservation and Restoration Architecture

Project name: Haveli Dharampura

Firm name: Spaces Architects @ka



Category: Best House Architecture

Project name: House of Three Streams

Firm name: Malik Architecture

Project name: A Farmer's Abode

Firm name: Artha Studio



Category: Best House Interiors

Project name: 42 Wagholi

Firm name: Dar & Wagh Designs



The collaboration with the India’s foremost business magazine, Forbes India, has led to the creation of a platform to recognized the growing talent and innovation in the Architecture industry every year.

Stonex India’s association with Forbes India for Forbes India Design Awards 2019 is milestone in this field, as both names are famous for their committed support in the evolution of design and architecture.



On sharing the platform with Forbes India, Mr. Gaurav Agrawal, Chairman & Managing Director, Stonex India states, “Stonex India is thrilled to be part of this voyage to excellence with Forbes India. Forbes India Design Awards 2019 celebrated and awarded the extraordinary individuals for their eminent contribution to the Indian architecture. This is the beginning of a journey to fineness in the endeavor of discovering unequivocal excellence.”



Manisha Natarajan, Group Editor, Real Estate & Urban Development, Network18 says, “It’s exciting to associate with such esteemed awards that celebrate the mark of excellence, recognizing the best architecture, designers and architects. This is a platform for those who have championed and celebrated the best architecture.”



Through the Forbes India Design Awards, Stonex India has successfully recognized and awarded the best in the fields of conservation and socially responsible architecture by some of India’s most innovative practices. The award ceremony was felicitated at a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The event was a success with the presence of industry veterans gathered to celebrate the outstanding work architects.

